The Greyhounds didn’t take long to notch their first wins of the spring baseball season, claiming victories over Kelseyville and Credo to even their record at 2-2.
Healdsburg scored a total of four runs in a pair of season-opening road losses at St. Helena (7-3) and Ukiah (14-1), but pushed across a combined 21 runs in both wins last week.
“Great bounce-back week for the Greyhounds,” veteran Healdsburg High School (HHS) coach Mark Domenichelli posted on social media, “It was great getting back home and playing in front of the home crowd at Rec. Park. The boys brought their hitting shoes.”
The Greyhounds are looking to build on a great, 15-5 COVID-shortened season of a year ago, mixing a core of nine veterans with five first-year varsity players to form a solid team.
Returning to the team are seniors: catcher/outfielder Matthew Rowland, infielder Ayden Herrguth, outfielder/utility man Robert Beltran, centerfielder Conroy Smith, outfielder Mac Wright, outfielder Daniel Ramirez and pitcher/third baseman Jayson Licea. Junior returnees are shortstop Sam Vanden Heuvel, pitcher/first baseman Gavin Valls and infielder Jack Domenichelli.
Joining the HHS varsity squad this season are junior pitcher/first baseman William Gleadall, junior catcher/infielder Dante Cavallo, junior outfielder Jeremiah Michener, sophomore outfielder Wyatt Peavler and sophomore catcher Wyatt Dugan.
Hounds notch wins
Jayson Licea (6 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, K) climbed the hill in Healdsburg’s March 2 clash at Kelseyville, and the ace pitcher did not disappoint. The Hounds tallied a pair of first inning runs to give Licea all he needed before handing the ball to Herrguth (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs) in the seventh in a 9-0 rout.
Pacing the Healdsburg offense were Rowland (3 for 5, HR, 4 runs, 3 RBIs), Jack Domenichelli (2 for 4, 3 RBIs), Vanden Heuvel (2 for 4, 2B, 2 runs), Licea (2 for 4, 2B, RBI), Valls (1 for 3, run, 2 RBIs) and Herrguth (1 for 4, run).
The Greyhounds played host to Credo in a March 4 tilt at Recreation Park, busting the game wide open with a combined 10 runs in the second and third innings en route to a 14-1, five-inning romp.
Valls (4 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 BBs, 9 Ks) earned the “W” while Domenichelli (1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 BBs, 4 Ks) tossed one frame in relief. Leading hitters included Herrguth (3 for 3, 2 2Bs, 5 RBIs), Licea (1 for 3, 3B, run, 2 RBIs), Vanden Heuvel (1 for 2, 2 runs) and Dugan (1 for 1, run, RBI). Valls and Smith swiped two bags each for the Hounds.
At press time Healdsburg was preparing for the league opener against visiting Piner this Friday, March 11 (7 p.m.). Healdsburg will entertain Cloverdale in a non-league contest on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.