The varsity basketball Greyhounds wrapped up a solid winter campaign in the opening round of the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 4 playoffs, falling in a heartbreaker at Del Norte, 45-44.
The loss gave the Hounds a final overall record of 11-13.
By any measure, the 2021-22 season was a rousing success for a Healdsburg squad in its first year competing in the ultra tough North Bay League Oak Division, giving the opposition all it could handle on a nightly basis to earn a spot in the NCS playoffs.
“The locker room was pretty glum after the (Del Norte) game, but every player went around and hugged their teammates,” HHS coach Kevin Leffew said later. “It was a blessing and privilege to coach these boys. I'm lucky to have been given this opportunity to spend the past several months with them.”
Healdsburg entered the 16-team Division 4 tournament as the No. 11 seed, with the unenviable task of making the five-and-a-half hour trip to face No. 6 Del Norte in the playoff opener on Feb. 16.
The Warriors took advantage of the Hounds’ slow start in the first quarter to grab a 12-9 lead, but Healdsburg would come roaring back in the second to take a 24-19 halftime advantage. The teams played on even terms throughout a tight third period and the contest hung in the balance with time winding down. Ultimately the game came down to the final possession where the Hounds could not get the ball to drop.
“We shot 3 of 18 from three-point range and had our worst shooting game of the year, which is just bad timing,” Leffew noted. “I think the long trip and how taxing that is on the body and legs contributed to the poor shooting.”
Senior center Graham McDonald capped a sensational four-year high school career with a team-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, while junior forward Max Hubbell chipped in 10 points and seven boards for the Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.