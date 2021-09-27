When first-year head coach Robert “Bear” Gray took over the Healdsburg High School football program last summer, his main objective was to restore a winning culture following two straight winless seasons.
That goal has already come to fruition midway through the fall campaign, with the Hounds claiming their third win on Friday in Richmond, turning back host Kennedy High School, 13-6.
“We wanted to take away that losing culture and I think we’re doing that,” Gray said. “I give our seniors a lot of credit — they’ve set a great example for our younger guys to follow and are showing tremendous leadership.”
Friday’s hard-fought victory pushed Healdsburg’s season record to 3-2 heading into two straight bye weeks. The Hounds were originally scheduled to play Elsie Allen on Oct. 8, but the game was canceled when the Lobos failed to field a team.
Healdsburg will be idle until Friday, Oct. 15 when it opens the North Bay League Redwood Division campaign at Piner in Santa Rosa. The varsity kicks off at 7 p.m. Healdsburg will play its final two home games at Recreation Park on Oct. 22 (vs. Santa Rosa) and Oct. 29 (vs. St. Vincent).
“We’ve got some tough games ahead and we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game each week,” Gray predicted. “I tell the kids that your win-loss record doesn’t matter, it’s the team you’re playing against that’s important.”
Hounds turn back Kennedy
Nothing was easy about the Sept. 24 visit to Richmond, as Healdsburg was forced to overcome a tough opponent and a loosely officiated game.
“The referees were allowing some dirty tactics by their defense, including spearing with their helmets,” Gray noted later. “We lost one of our kids to a concussion and I was worried that more kids would get hurt.”
The Hounds jumped on top early in the opening period when quarterback Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano hooked up with receiver Matt Teldeschi on a 35-yard touchdown strike. The extra point was good and Healdsburg led 7-0 after one. The Eagles found pay-dirt midway through the second quarter when they picked off a pass and took it to the house for a 7-6 Hounds’ lead at the half.
The Healdsburg defense dug in for a gritty second half, not allowing the Kennedy offense to get untracked.
“Our defense did a great job and it was a team effort,” Gray said. “We only allowed Kennedy to cross the 50 yard line once all night.
The Hounds got some breathing room in the third quarter when senior running back Jose Nunez broke loose on a 63-yard scoring burst to give his team a 13-6 lead. The Hounds didn’t yield another point, hanging on for an eventual, 13-6 victory.
