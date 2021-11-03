Things did not go as scripted in the Greyhounds’ home football finale on Oct. 29 against visiting St. Vincent, as the Mustangs scored in nearly every conceivable fashion to spoil Healdsburg’s Senior Night en route to a 48-8 romp.
The clash between North Bay League (NBL) Redwood Division rivals was about as lopsided as they come, with Healdsburg turnovers and miscues leading to an insurmountable, 35-0 halftime deficit.
Although the game was decided by the third quarter, the Hounds did not pack it in, breaking the shutout with a minute left in the contest with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.
Healdsburg (3-5, 0-3) will wrap up the NBL schedule this Friday, Nov. 5 when it visits Montgomery. The Vikings (6-3, 2-1) represent another very tough opponent, having won three of their last four games, including a 41-21 non-league win over Cloverdale on Oct. 29. Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Also looming for the Hounds is a possible North Coast Section playoff berth, with the team currently ranked No. 11 among all NCL Division 7 teams. The NCS seeding committee will convene this Sunday, Nov. 7 to fill out the divisional brackets.
Long-time coach Pat McDowell honored
Friday’s game featured an emotional halftime ceremony, retiring the Hounds’ No. 72 jersey worn by former star player, biology teacher and longtime assistant coach Pat McDowell, who died unexpectedly last month. The presentation included many of McDowell’s former colleagues and coaches, including former head coach Tom Kirkpatrick. A memorial is planned for McDowell on the Recreation Park field on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.
