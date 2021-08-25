The much-anticipated start of the 2021 high school football season has arrived, as the Greyhounds get set for what is hoped will be a competitive and exciting fall campaign.
The Hounds will open the season on the road this Friday, Aug. 27 as they visit Fort Bragg in a 7:30 p.m. varsity kickoff. Healdsburg will host San Rafael in its home opener at Recreation Park on Sept. 3 in a 7 p.m. start.
New coach, new outlook
First year head coach Robert “Bear” Gray has taken the reins from former coach Shaun Montecino, setting realistic goals for his charges following a COVID-shortened spring schedule that saw the team go winless in six games.
“My first goal is not to go 0-10,” Gray joked when looking ahead to the season. “The first win is always the toughest but once we get that one I know more will follow. Ultimately, I’d like to play at least .500 football.”
With a varsity roster of about 25 players the Hounds figure to be much improved this year, boasting solid athletes at most skill positions.
“I’ve been told by some guys that this is the best Healdsburg team we’ve had in eight years,” Gray said. “We’ve got some really good athletes here and they just need to settle down a little bit and understand each other and we’ll be fine.”
Returning to lead the offense is senior quarterback Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano, a dual threat that can run and pass. He’ll be joined in the backfield by a running back by committee of Jose Nunez, Jeremiah Michener, Jacob Preciado and Cameron Pippi.
Wide receivers that will figure prominently are Matthew Rowland and Matt Teldeschi.
Junior Logan Cardona will anchor an offensive line that is mostly young and inexperienced at the varsity level.
“We have a very young O-line with sophomores and juniors,” Gray noted. “But that will be a team strength in the future.”
Defense may be the bedrock of the team, where senior Enrique Valenzuela and sophomore Alan Avalos will be key men in the trenches. The solid line-backing corps will be anchored by Anguiano, Nunez and Michener. Defensive backs Rowland and Pippi will be at the corners.
“Our defense is good,” Gray noted. “If we continue to play as a unit it should be a team strength.”
The Greyhounds experienced their first taste of live competition on Friday at a scrimmage in St. Helena, showing a glimpse of good things to come.
“It went really well,” Gray reported. “I thought the team looked good.”
