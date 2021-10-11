The Greyhounds will be rested and ready to restart the fall football campaign when they open the North Bay League Redwood Division schedule at Piner in Santa Rosa this Friday, Oct. 15. Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Hounds (3-2) are coming off a protracted, three-week layoff following a scheduled bye and an open date on the schedule when Elsie Allen announced the cancellation of their season last month.
Healdsburg’s last outing came on Sept. 24 in a physical, 13-6 road victory over Kennedy of Richmond. The Hounds’ other two wins came against Fort Bragg (20-14) and Willits (27-7). Their two losses have come at the hands of San Rafael (37-7) and Cloverdale (34-6).
Under the watchful eye of first-year head coach Robert “Bear” Gray, the Greyhounds have already surpassed their win totals of the last two seasons combined, snapping a 20-game losing skid in the process.
The Piner Prospectors are off to a 1-4 start, with their lone win coming against Willits (18-13) on Sept. 3. Piner suffered a 62-0 shellacking at the hands of St. Vincent on Saturday.
Homecoming game set for Oct. 22
The annual Healdsburg High School Homecoming Game will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at Recreation Park. The Hounds will be renewing an old rivalry against the Santa Rosa Panthers in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff. All HHS students, staff and fans are strongly there to support the Greyhounds. To avoid waiting in line at the gate, advance tickets can be purchased online on the HHS GoFan page.
