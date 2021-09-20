The varsity football Greyhounds climbed back in the win column in dominant fashion on Friday in front of an enthusiastic Recreation Park crowd, easily dispatching the visiting Willits Wolverines, 27-7.
The win was just what the doctor ordered for the Hounds after being out-scored 71-13 in their last two outings, evening their season record at 2-2.
“I have to give our guys all the credit,” HHS head coach Robert “Bear” Gray said after the game. “They played as a team and everything just came together.”
Healdsburg will turn the page to the next challenge — a Friday, Sept. 24 visit to Kennedy of Richmond. The Eagles (0-3) have yet to score a point this season following a 34-0 loss to Novato on Sept. 11.
Although the Greyhounds have already surpassed their win total for the last two seasons combined, they will not fall victim to complacency against winless Kennedy this week.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Gray noted. “Two wins is nice and we’re at the .500 mark right now but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Hounds in a rout
The Greyhounds jumped on the visiting Wolverines from the opening whistle on Friday, using outstanding play from an improving offensive line to open gaping holes for their running game. Senior running back Jose Nunez took full advantage, amassing 109 yards on the ground, including touchdown runs of 20 and 35 yards.
Healdsburg complimented the relentless ground attack with a strong defensive effort, racing to a 14-0 lead at the half before extending the cushion to 20-7 after three quarters.
The Hounds iced the contest in the final period on a 47-yard interception return by senior linebacker Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano en route to a 27-7 rout.
“The biggest improvement of this team is the offensive line,” Gray admitted. “These guys are starting to catch on to the swing of things – they’re making better line calls and communicating much better than earlier in the season.”
In addition to Nunez’ heroics, senior receiver Matt Teldeschi made the offensive highlight reel when he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown reception from Anguiano. In addition, Sebastian Rodriguez made good on three point after kicks.
Leading defenders included Cameron Pippi (7 solo tackles), senior Matt Rowland (5 solo tackles) and freshman Nathaniel Rowland (5 solo tackles).
(0) comments
