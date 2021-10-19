The varsity football Greyhounds may look back on their Friday, Oct. 15 visit to Piner as their toughest loss of the season, sustaining a 20-15 setback to the Prospectors in the opening game of the North Bay League season.
The Hounds were coming off a protracted, three-week layoff following a bye and cancellation on the schedule, which had the team idle since a 13-6 win over Kennedy on Sept. 24.
“The long layoff didn’t help us but you have to give the other team credit — Piner played a really tough game and their kids just wanted it more than we did,” HHS head coach Robert “Bear” Gray said. “All we can do is keep working hard and try to get better each game.”
Healdsburg (3-3, 0-1) will need to regroup quickly as it prepares to host a tough Santa Rosa squad this Friday, Oct. 22 in the annual Homecoming Game. The Panthers are fresh off of a 28-14 win over Montgomery on Friday and look like the class of the NBL Redwood Division this year. Varsity kickoff at Recreation Park is 7 p.m.
“This is going to be a tough game and we’ll have to be giant killers this week,” Gray noted. “The thing I’m trying to convey to our kids is they’re all winners, they just need to start believing it themselves.”
Hounds come up short
The Oct. 15 visit to Piner was a lesson in frustration for the Greyhounds, with several key plays going against them at crucial times.
After spotting the Prospectors a 14-0 halftime lead, Healdsburg mounted a spirited, second half comeback that put them within striking distance late in the game. Running back Jose Nunez got the Hounds on the board in the third quarter on a touchdown run, but had a would-be score on a punt return nullified due to a holding call. Receiver Matt Teldeschi hauled in a 30-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jose Anguiano to pull the Greyhounds within five points in the fourth quarter, but Piner would hang on to record the 20-15 victory.
“It was a tough game but our kids didn’t give up,” Gray reflected. “I was proud of the way they fought all four quarters.”
Homecoming game advance tickets online
All HHS students, staff and fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets to Friday’s Homecoming Game online on the HHS GoFan page. To purchase tickets, go here.
