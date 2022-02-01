The Greyhounds are rounding into midseason form in North Bay League soccer, this week, posting one win, one loss and a tie in three matches.
Healdsburg (2-2-1, 2-4-1) began the stretch on Jan. 26 against visiting Ukiah, jumping on top early as Edgar Campos scored on a header off a pass from Jose Reyes for a 1-0 lead. The Hounds found the net again in the 36th minute of the half when Campos struck again, this time off a pass from Azael Gonzalez to go up 2-0 at the break. The Wildcats cut into the lead early in the second period, but Healdsburg had the final say when Campos tallied his third goal of the match on a pass from Edwin Vasquez en route to a 3-1 win. It was Campos’ first hat-trick of the season.
The Hounds traveled to Roseland University Prep two nights later in Santa Rosa, drawing first blood in the 10th minute as Campos found the net for a 1-0 halftime lead. With the score knotted a 1-1, Healdsburg’s Sebastian Rodriguez scored on a pass from Jesus Perez for take a one-goal advantage. But the Knights would not go quietly, converting a late penalty kick to forge an eventual, 2-2 tie.
Healdsburg played host to the Roseland University Prep in an evenly played rematch on Sunday, but it was the Knights that would score the lone goal of the contest late in the first half en route to a 1-0 victory.
“The game was evenly matched, we just didn't get the result that we needed,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus said after the game.
The Greyhounds will be back on the NBL pitch when they host St. Vincent on Feb. 2, followed by a Feb. 4 visit to Cardinal Newman. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
