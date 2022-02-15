The exciting final phase of the winter wrestling campaign will continue for three members of the Healdsburg High School team after a great showing at the North Bay League (NBL) Championships.
This year’s NBL tournament was held at Ukiah High School on Feb. 13, with the goal for most participants a top five finish in their respective weight class to qualify to the upcoming North Coast Section Championships on Feb. 19-20.
Representing the Greyhounds at the NBL meet were 172-pound senior Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano, 134-pound junior Anthony Francis, 222-pound junior Victor Onate and 197-pound sophomore Charley Graves.
Anguiano led the way with a second place showing at the NBL tourney. Other NCS qualifiers were Francis (5th place) and Graves (4th place).
“Every kid wrestled well, probably the best they have all year, which is the way it should be,” HHS veteran coach Scott Weidemier said. “Chuy has a chance to medal at NCS and possibly a berth to the State Championships.”
Anguiano, a four-year standout, could be on the verge of big things this month as he attempts to stamp his ticket to state with a top-three NCS medal. The prestigious CIF State Wrestling tournament returns to Bakersfield in two weeks.
