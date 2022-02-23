The Greyhounds were represented by a three-man contingent at the North Coast Section (NCS) Wrestling Championships in Union City on Feb. 18-19, the final qualifier for the CIF State tournament.
Competing for Healdsburg were 134-pound junior Anthony Francis, 172-pound senior Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano and 197-pound sophomore Charley Graves.
The goal for most NCS participants was a top three finish in their respective bracket, good for advancement to the prestigious state tourney. Although none of the Hounds qualified this season, they did acquit themselves and their school with honor.
“The kids wrestled really well, as well as they have all year and that’s the way it should be,” Hounds veteran coach Scott Weidemier reported. “I’m extremely proud of the results and the efforts they’ve put in all year and considering the roadblocks and disadvantages they’ve been under all season, the kids performed well.”
Anguiano, a four-year standout, came narrowly close to an NCS medal, going 3-2 in the two-day event to advance to the “blood round” (final 12). Anguiano was eliminated by his nemesis, Jett Brazil of Ukiah on Saturday to end his state hopes.
“Even though he didn’t medal at sections I think he certainly proved that he is one of the top kids in the area,” Weidemier noted. “We’re all super proud of him, he’s had a great career and we will miss him.”
Francis opened the NCS tournament with a win by fall on Friday, but would drop his next two matches to finish the meet at 1-2.
“He’s a super hard worker, gives his all every day and has made tremendous improvements this year,” Weidemier said. “I am very excited to see his continued growth and what he can do next season.”
Graves went 1-2 in his inaugural NCS appearance, with the win coming by way of a first-period pin on Friday. He went on to lose his next two matches in an eye-opening experience for an up and coming underclassman.
“He’s only a sophomore and missed a fair chunk of the season with a shoulder injury that really affected him all season,” Weidemier said. “He’s got such a huge upside with vast potential and should he put his mind to it, could very well be one of the better wrestlers in the Redwood Empire over the next couple of years.”
