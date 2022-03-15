Healdsburg winning streak reaches first straight; pushes overall record to 5-2
The varsity baseball Greyhounds continued their hot start on the high school diamond circuit, recording successive victories over Kelseyville (3-0), Piner (6-2) and Cloverdale (8-5). The wins extended the Hounds’ win streak to five games and pushed their record to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the North Bay League.
Healdsburg will resume league play on March 16 at Santa Rosa and visit Justin Siena this Thursday, March 16. First pitch in both games is 4 p.m.
Hounds’ hat trick
Healdsburg opened its latest stretch on March 8 in a pre-league date with visiting Kelseyville. The Hounds pushed across two runs in the opening frame, giving Healdsburg all the offense it would need en route to a 3-0 victory.
Veteran pitchers Gavin Valls (4 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 Ks, WP) and Jayson Licea (3 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 Ks) combined forces in the shutout, while leading hitters included Jack Domenichelli (2 for 3, 2B), Ayden Herrguth (1 for 3, 3B, run), Sam Vanden Heuvel (1 for 2, 2 runs) and Conroy Smith (1 for 3).
The Greyhounds opened the NBL Redwood Division schedule against Piner under the lights at Recreation Park on Friday night. Healdsburg gained the upper hand with torched the Prospectors for a combined five runs in the first two innings and never wavered on their way to a 6-2 win.
Valls (5 IP, 0 hits, 1 run, 2 BBs, 5 Ks) earned the win, while Licea (2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 Ks) and Herrguth (1 run, 2 BBs) also logged mound duty for Healdsburg. Top hitters were Vanden Heuvel (2 for 4, run), Herrguth (1 for 3, 3B, 2 runs, RBI), Domenichelli (1 for 3, run) and Wyatt Dugan (1 for 3, run, RBI).
The Hounds finished up a perfect stretch on Saturday in a non-league home clash with Cloverdale, breaking open a tight ballgame with a five-run explosion in the fourth in an eventual 8-5 win.
Licea (5 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 BBs, 5 Ks) picked up the win, while Herrguth (1 IP, 3 runs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks) and Domenichelli (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 K) also pitched well in victory. Leading the Healdsburg bat attack were Valls (1 for 3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Domenichelli (1 for 1, 2 RBIs), Vanden Heuvel (1 for 1, 2 runs), Dugan (1 for 4, 2B, run) and Herrguth (1 for 3, 2B, 2 runs).
