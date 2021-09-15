The varsity football Greyhounds have learned a painful truth in their first pair of home games this season – the team that protects the ball usually wins.
For the second straight week the turnover bug reared its ugly head for the Hounds, this time sabotaging the Sept. 10 match-up with visiting Cloverdale.
The visiting Eagles capitalized on five Hounds turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles – in racing to an early lead on their way to a 34-6 rout.
Healdsburg (1-2) will attempt to regroup this week as it prepares for the next task at hand, a Friday, Sept. 17 home clash with the winless Willits Wolverines. Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Recreation Park.
The Wolverines, which lost 52-0 to McKinleyville in their opener on Sept. 3, fell to 0-2 on Friday with an 18-13 loss to Piner.
Hounds miscues prove costly
Cloverdale (1-0) had not played a varsity football game in nearly two years when they took the field on Friday, and wasted no time as return man Diesel Cavallo took the opening kickoff to the Healdsburg five yard line. The return led to a five-yard touchdown scamper by running back Dylan Muller for the early lead.
Disaster struck again on the ensuing kickoff, as Muller scooped up a Hounds’ fumble and raced 60 yards for another Eagle’s touchdown. Cloverdale led 22-0 at the half.
Healdsburg struggled to move the ball consistently against a stout Eagles’ defense in the third quarter, with a Cloverdale interception leading to a 20-yard scoring run for a 28-0 cushion.
Trailing 34-0 midway through the fourth quarter, the Hounds avoided the shutout when quarterback Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano found pay-dirt on a seven-yard touchdown burst en route to a 34-6 Cloverdale victory.
