The high school softball season has arrived for the Lady Greyhounds, starting the 2022 spring schedule with strong expectations for a winning campaign.
Healdsburg is coming off a solid 2021 season that featured a 6-6 mark in the North Bay League Redwood Division (6-12 overall), its first non-losing season in more than a decade.
The Hounds return a great nucleus of seven veterans to the varsity squad, including first-team all leaguers; senior shortstop Katy Conrad and sophomore pitcher Laurel Heaney. Other senior returnees are outfielders Emily Dunkel and Nicki Richardson and first baseman Kenzie Burke. Rounding out the list of returning players are junior Abby Highfield and sophomore catcher Mia Falberg.
Healdsburg will get a big boost from an outstanding group of talented freshmen, including Tehya Mitchell, Hannah Sellards, Celia Valotton, Macie Parmeter, Sophia Saini and Allie Espinoza. Most of these players came up together in the Healdsburg Girl’s Softball League.
The Hounds have their sights set on improving on last year’s fourth-place NBL finish, with an eye toward a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs.
“I expect us to be competitive in each and every game,” veteran coach Brian Osborn projected. “We’re looking forward to seeing the freshman contribute and seeing the returners thrive.”
Scheduling notes
The ladies will open a busy stretch of preseason play this week with scheduled dates against Middletown (Monday, Feb. 28, after press time), at San Rafael (Wednesday, Mar. 2, 3:45 p.m.) and at Credo (Friday, Mar. 4, 4:30 p.m.). Healdsburg will host Kelseyville next Tuesday, Mar. 8 in a 4 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.