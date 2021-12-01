The 2021-22 high school girls soccer season is off and running, with the Greyhounds hoping to take the next step toward a competitive campaign.
Veteran coach Mark Hays is back to lead a team on the rise in the North Bay League Redwood Division, cautiously optimistic that his charges will gel as the season progresses.
“I’m not really sure how the season will go with it being such a young team,” Hays reported. “We just keep looking to improve each year and close the gap on the bigger schools.”
Healdsburg will field a relatively young varsity squad, with eight varsity returnees and the addition of six to seven freshmen eager to show what they can do. Although an official roster has not yet been finalized, the team welcomes the return of varsity veterans Clarissa Cano, Yuridia Hernandez, Virjinia Onate, Viola Santana, Yanet Pacheco, Adeline Waterman, Brianna Maldonado and Karina Carrillo.
It’s also worth noting that the program will benefit from the addition of a JV team, which it hasn’t had in several seasons.
“We are a very young team with only one senior on varsity and are very excited with our freshmen,” Hays noted, before adding, “For the first time in three years we’ll have a JV team.”
Healdsburg (0-1) has one pre-season match under its belt already, dropping a 7-1 decision to Terra Linda on Nov. 17. The ladies will resume pre-league action this Thursday, Dec. 2 when they host Ukiah in a 7 p.m. varsity start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.