The Healdsburg Lady Greyhounds weathered a rough patch on the North Bay League basketball circuit, claiming one win in three outings.
The stretch included home and away games against league-leading Maria Carrillo, falling by scores of 52-26 and 52-38. The girls salvaged the week with a lopsided, 60-32 road victory over Elsie Allen.
At press time Healdsburg (13-7, 3-2) was preparing to host a pair of home games against Santa Rosa (Feb. 1) and Elsie Allen (Feb. 2) before hitting the road for a Thursday, Feb. 3 clash at St. Vincent in Petaluma (6 p.m.).
Healdsburg played host to visiting Maria Carrillo on Jan. 25, spotting the Pumas a 24-15 halftime lead. The Hounds fought an uphill battle in the final three periods as Carrillo powered to a 52-26 rout.
“Carrillo used their superior height and depth to race to a halftime lead and then cruised to the final score,” HHS coach Steve Zichichi noted. “They are so deep and tall and their defense was very stifling.”
Pacing the Healdsburg attack were Hailey Webb (11 points), Itzel Ortiz (8 points), freshman Ruby Leffew (6 points) and Katy Conrad (1 point).
The ladies paid a visit to an over-matched Elsie Allen team on Jan. 27, shaking off a sluggish start to grab a 22-16 halftime lead. The floodgates opened after intermission, as Healdsburg outscored the Lobos, 38-16 in the final 16 minutes en route to a 60-32 win.
“We started slow in the first half,” Zichichi said. “I challenged the girls at halftime to step up their play and they certainly responded.”
Ortiz led the way with a team-high 21 points. Also in the scoring column were Webb (15 points), Maddie Wagner (8 points), Leffew (5 points), freshman Allie Espinoza (5 points), freshman Ashley Behrens (4 points) and Conrad (2 points).
The girls finished off a busy week on Saturday at Maria Carrillo, turning in a much better effort but with a similar result. The Pumas jumped out to a 24-18 halftime advantage and pulled away after the break on their way to a 52-36 win.
Top Healdsburg scorers included Ortiz (20 points), Webb (7 points), Espinoza (6 points) and Leffew (5 points).
