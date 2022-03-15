It may have taken the Healdsburg High School varsity softball team four preseason games, but all was forgiven on March 8 when the Lady Greyhounds notched their first win of the spring campaign, routing the visiting Kelseyville Knights, 16-11.
The much-needed victory came after starting the season with blowout losses to Middletown (15-0), San Rafael (15-0) and Credo (11-1).
The Hounds (1-4, 0-1) got off to a fast start against the Knights, taking an early 8-2 lead before the visitors mounted a comeback in the middle innings. Clinging to an 8-7 advantage, Healdsburg exploded for another eight runs for a 16-7 cushion. The Knights made things interesting with four runs in the final frame but the Hounds hung on for a 16-11 victory. Sophomore pitcher Laurel Heaney earned her first win of the season for Healdsburg.
Things did not go as well in the North Bay League Redwood Division opener against visiting Piner on March 10, as the Prospectors padded a 3-1 edge in the third with an eight-run uprising to bust it wide open, en route to a 15-3 romp. Piner collected 19 hits in the game to seven for Healdsburg.
Scheduling notes
At press time the ladies were preparing to host Calistoga in a non-league contest on March 14 before resuming NBL action on Tuesday, March 15 at Elsie Allen. Healdsburg will visit St. Helena next Wednesday, March 23. All games start at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.