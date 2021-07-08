12-U little league

Little league 12-U squad is pictured above.

 Photo provided

All star tournament action got underway last weekend for a pair of Healdsburg Little League teams, battling some of the area’s best in District 35 action at the Healdsburg Elementary School (HES) Field of Dreams.

The HLL 12-U Little League all stars, sponsored by Engelke Construction, opened the double-elimination tournament on July 2 with a rough, 18-0 loss to Petaluma National and were bounced from the tourney on July 4 with an 8-7 loss to Petaluma American.

The team was coached by Carl Howell, Sly Espinoza and Rowan Pedersen. Players include: Gavin Allred, Pablo Ceja, Jose Damien Jr., Anthony Espinoza, Danny Espinoza, Caleb Howell, Hayden Mariani, Davis Mauritson, John Pittenger, Jon Rasso, Frank Rea, Damon Smith and Noah Wong.

The HLL 10-U squad, sponsored by Plum Electric, fell to Mark West, 19-0 in first round action on July 4 and at press time were slated to face Santa Rosa American on July 5 in an elimination game at HES. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.   

The 10-U teams is led by coaches Joe Collins, David Herzberg and Peter Swehla and feature players; Jacob Beltran, Nolan Brenner, Kyler Capinas, Johnathan Collins, Reuben Fincher, James Herzberg, Noah Lorenz, Wyatt Plum, Rex Sanneman, Oscar Stewart, Logan Swehla, Ryder Tusi and Vincent Verhil.

10-U little league

The Healdsburg Little League is represented by two teams in District 35 all star tournaments this week, including the 10-U and 12-U squads. Pictured above is the 10-U squad.

