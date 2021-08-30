Healdsburg High School boy’s basketball coach Yasha Mokaram recently announced that he is stepping down after five seasons, citing family considerations for his decision.
One of the most successful coaches in school history, Mokaram presided over a golden age of basketball in his five seasons at the helm.
Taking over before the 2017/19 campaign, he led the Greyhounds to an overall record of 102-28 and three straight league titles, making yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs. Along the way, the Hounds also captured several REIBT and league tournament championships.
“The highlights I have from my years coaching here all involve the players that made this program so special,” Mokaram reflected. “I’m proud that my players gave everything they had to this program. While a part of me is heart-broken, I’m also embracing being able to be there for my family. This was not the case over the past five years while I was coaching basketball at HHS.”
Leffew succeeds Mokaram
The Healdsburg High School Athletic Department didn’t have to look far to find Mokaram’s successor, officially naming former assistant basketball coach Kevin Leffew as the new head varsity coach.
“We are happy to have Kevin,” HHS Athletic Director Brian Osborn announced. “He brings continuity to the program, and his experience and knowledge of the game will help us maintain our success on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.