The Healdsburg Prune Packers gave local fans a taste of things to come in the first week of California Collegiate League baseball action, claiming four wins in five outings.
The Pack opened the 2021 campaign with an electrifying, 13-9 victory over the visiting Solano Mudcats, followed by wins over the Lincoln Potters (5-1), Nor Cal U (10-0) and Game Prep Trojans (2-0). Their lone loss came in a 2-0 setback to the Walnut Creek Crawdads on June 10.
“The pitching has been stellar,” veteran GM/manager Joey Gomes said. “They’re a confident group — they attack, are aggressive and don’t give an inch.”
Packers’ hot start
Healdsburg kicked off the 44-game schedule June 8 in the friendly confines of Recreation Park, treating an enthusiastic throng with a wild night of baseball. The Packers spotted the Mudcats an 8-1 advantage after three, but came storming back with a combined 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 13-9 victory.
Ed Sarti (2 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 Ks) earned the win, while other pitchers included Charlie Hurley (1 IP, 2 hits, 5 ERs, 3 BBs, K), Heinrik Reinertsen (2 IP, 3 hits, 0 ERs, BB, 2 Ks), Tyler Stromsborg (2 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 Ks) and Noah Rennard (2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ERs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks).
Leading hitters were shortstop Ian McMillan (3 for 5, run, 4 RBIs), centerfielder Guy Garibay Jr. (2 for 3, 2B, 3B, run, 4 RBIs), designated hitter Cole Elvis (2 for 5, 2B, 2 runs), third baseman Brian McClellin (1 for 4, 2 runs, RBI), first baseman Torin Montgomery (1 for 6, 2B, 3 RBIs), right fielder Blake Burke (1 for 4, run) and catcher Kimble Schuessler (1 for 2, 2 runs).
The Pack was fresh off a 10-0 romp over Nor Cal U when it hosted the Gameprep Trojans in a matinee clash on Sunday. The Healdsburg pitching corps came into the game with a streak of 10 scoreless innings and added another nine in an eventual, 2-0 shutout victory.
Marvcus Guarin (3 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, BB, 7 Ks) was nearly perfect in notching the win, while other pitchers included Tyler Stasiowski (4 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 4 Ks), Spencer Hynes (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 3 Ks) and Francis McDonough (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, BB) also saw mound duty for the Packers. Hitting safely for Healdsburg were McMillan (1 for 3), Montgomery (1 for 2, 3B, run, RBI) and Blake McDonald (1 for 3, 2B, RBI).
Scheduling notes
The Prune Packers (4-1) will resume play on June 15 (after press time) against the visiting SF Force in a 3 p.m. start, and visit the Lincoln Potters on Wednesday, June 16 (6:05 p.m.). Healdsburg returns to the friendly confines for a three-game home-stand on Thursday, June 17 through Saturday, June 19, with all games starting at 6 p.m.
