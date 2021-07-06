The Prune Packers continued to steamroll opponents on the California Collegiate League baseball circuit, claiming five wins in their last six games to push their summer record to 19-3.
At press time Healdsburg had a commanding, six-game lead over the second place Solano Mudcats in the CCL North Division.
Veteran manager/GM Joey Gomes, who’s nearly seen and done it all as a player and coach over the past two decades, has been impressed by what he’s seen so far.
“This is a special group of high character, talented players,” Gomes said. “Yesterday (July 4) was one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen at Recreation Park. The team had a good June and I’m asking that we turn it up a notch in July.”
Scheduling notes
Healdsburg resumes its summer schedule in the friendly confines on July 6-7 with a two-game set against the Fresno A’s (6 p.m. start). The Packers will play a road and home series with the Walnut Creek Crawdads, starting on July 8 at St. Mary’s College (4 p.m.) and July 9 at Rec. Park (6 p.m. Healdsburg finishes the stretch with a three-game series with the Solano Mudcats, beginning at home on Saturday, July 10 (6 p.m.) and concluding with a double-header at Vanden High School in Fairfield on Sunday, July 11 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.).
Statistical leaders
Batting leaders (minimum 30 at bats) for the Prune Packers are: Jesse Lopez (.487 BA, 19 hits, 12 runs, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs), Blake Burke (.355, 11 hits, 10 runs, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs), Cole Elvis (.344, 11 hits, 9 runs, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs), Ryan Targac (.341, 15 hits, 15 runs, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) and Kimble Schuessler (.293, 12 hits, 4 runs, 1 HR, 5 RBIs).
Leading pitchers are: Marcus Guarin (2-0, 5.1 IP, 9 Ks), Josh White (2-0, 5.2 IP, 10 Ks), Joe Ammirato (1-0,11.1 IP, 16 Ks), Francis McDonough (1-0, 8.1 IP, 14 Ks, 1 save), Shane O’Malley (2-1,11 IP, 12 Ks), Ed Sarti (2-0, 5.2 IP, 4 Ks, 1 save), Charlie Hurley (1-0, 9 IP, 10 Ks) and Uday Norratam (1-0, 5.1 IP, 1 K).
California Collegiate League North standings (as of July 5)
Prune Packers 12-2
Solano Mudcats 5-7
Lincoln Potters 6-9
Walnut Creek Crawdads 4-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.