The Prune Packers are entering the final stretch of California Collegiate League (CCL) action this week, preparing to close out one of the most successful summers in the organization’s 100-year history.
At press time the Packers (35-5) were coming off of five wins in their last six ballgames, scoring recent victories over the Solano Mudcats (16-0, 11-3), Fairfield Indians (15-2), Walnut Creek Crawdads (9-3) and West Coast Kings (5-2). The lone loss of the string came on July 23 in a 13-11 loss to the Lincoln Potters.
At the start of play this week, Healdsburg was leading the CCL North Division with a dominant, 20-4 record, six full games ahead of second place Lincoln (14-10). Rounding out the CCL North standings are Walnut Creek (8-16) and Solano (6-18).
With such a commanding lead and just eight games left on the schedule, the only question now is, how far will the Pack go in the upcoming CCL playoffs?
“Battling with a short roster is not easy but guys have stepped up,” veteran manager/GM Joey Gomes said, before predicting, “We’ll be in the CCL State Championship.”
Team stats
The Packers continue to shred CCL pitching, carrying a current team batting average of .305. Team batting leaders (minimum of 40 at-bats) are: Jesse Lopez (.460 BA, 29 hits, 24 runs, 6 HRs, 16 RBIs), Ryan Targac (.373, 22 hits, 21 runs, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs), Austin Bost (.362, 21 hits, 12 runs, 7 2Bs, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs), Torin Montgomery (.314, 27 hits, 16 runs, 6 2Bs, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs), Kimble Schuessler (.288, 17 hits, 10 runs, 1 HR, 9 RBIs), Blake McDonald (.286, 12 hits, 11 runs, 1 HR, 11 RBIs), Braydon Runion (.281, 16 hits, 15 runs, 1 HR, 9 RBIs) and Cole Elvis (.263, 15 hits, 11 runs, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs).
Leading pitchers are: Marvcus Guarin (4-0, 1.13 ERA, 16 IP, 6 BBs, 24 Ks), Shane O’Malley (3-1, 1.20, 15 IP, 4 BBs, 14 Ks), Charlie Hurley (2-0, 7.50, 18 IP, 11 BBs, 21 Ks), Heinrik Reinerstsen (1-0, 1.29, 14 IP, 1 BB, 12 Ks), Francis McDonough (1-1, 1.50, 18 IP, 5 BBs, 34 Ks, 1 save), Joe Ammirato (1-0, 0.00, 11.1 IP, 7 BBs, 16 Ks), Uday Norratam (1-0, 1.17, 7.2 IP, 4 BBs, 14 Ks, 1 save), Morgan White (1.13, 8 IP, 9 BBs, 16 Ks), Tyler Stromsborg (1.80, 10 IP, 2 BBs, 8 Ks, 1 save) and Tyler Stasiowski (1-0, 0.00, 10 IP, 0 BBs, 14 Ks). Healdsburg pitchers have a team earned run average of 3.04.
For the remaining season schedule visit the team’s website at prunepackersbaseball.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.