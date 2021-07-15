A lot of water has washed under the Memorial Bridge since the Healdsburg Prune Packers played their first baseball game in 1921, but the team has withstood the test of time.
This Saturday, July 17, the Packers will celebrate their 100th year as an organization, commemorating the milestone with Fan Appreciation Night.
The event will include free admission for all and a rare appearance by many of the team’s star players of the 1950s, who will throw out the first pitch prior to the 6 p.m. game.
The Pack are in the midst of a sensational 2021 campaign, claiming seven more wins in a six-day period, extending their overall record to 27-3.
“Its been so great to see the good people of Sonoma County come out and support their local team,” veteran manager/GM Joey Gomes said.
The latest stretch began with a two-game sweep over the Fresno A’s (20-2, 17-0) and continued with wins over the Walnut Creek Crawdads (13-5, 7-3). The team finished with a three-game sweep of the Solano Mudcats (11-7, 5-1 and 14-0).
Scheduling notes
Healdsburg will enjoy some home cooking this week, starting with a July 12 (after press time) clash with the visiting Novato Knicks (6 p.m.). The Pack will resume the home-stand on Friday, July 16 against the Palo Alto Oaks (3 p.m.) and host the Oaks again on Saturday, July 17 (Fan Appreciation Night, 6 p.m.). Healdsburg will finish the week at home on Sunday, July 18 against the Lincoln Potters (11 a.m.).
Team notes
Batting leaders (as of July 11) with a minimum of 35 at bats are: Jesse Lopez (.460 BA, 29 hits, 24 runs, 6 HRs, 16 RBIs), Ryan Targac (.373, 22 hits, 21 runs, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs), Austin Bost (.308, 12 hits, 6 runs, 1 HR, 13 RBIs), Cole Elvis (.294, 15 hits, 9 runs, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs), Kimble Schuessler (.292, 14 hits, 8 runs, 1 HR, 7 RBIs), Braydon Runion (.262, 11 hits, 11 runs, 1 HR, 6 RBIs) and Torin Montgomery (.242, 16 hits, 9 runs, 1 HR, 13 RBIs). Healdsburg has a team batting average of .294.
Pitching leaders (as of July 11) are: Marcus Guarin (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 13 Ks, 5 BBs), Josh White (2-0, 1.08, 8 IP, 16 Ks, 9 BBs), Shane O’Malley (2-1, 1.64, 11 IP, 12 Ks, 3 BBs), Ed Sarti (2-0, 7.94, 5.2 IP, 4 Ks, 4 BBs), Francis McDonough (1-0, 0.63, 14.1 IP, 27 Ks, 3 BBs, 1 save), Tyler Stasiowski (1-0, 0.00, 7 IP, 12 Ks, 0 BBs), Joe Ammirato (1-0, 0.00, 11.1 IP, 16 Ks, 7 BBs) and Noah Rennard (1-1, 3.38, 13.1 IP, 13 Ks, 3 BBs). The Packers have a team earned run average of 2.56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.