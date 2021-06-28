Healdsburg wins five of six; push record to 15-2
The Healdsburg Prune Packers continued to light it up on the California Collegiate League baseball circuit, claiming another five wins in six outings to extend their season record to 15-2.
The Pack began their latest stretch on June 22 with an 11-3 win over the visiting Solano Mudcats and reeled off subsequent victories over the Walnut Creek Crawdads (11-1) and Lincoln Potters (7-4). Healdsburg saw its 11 game win streak snapped on June 25 in a 7-4 loss to the visiting West Coast Kings but rebounded the following day to defeat the Kings, 7-1. Healdsburg finished up on June 27 with another 8-2 win over the Potters.
Upcoming games
This week the Packers will alternate venues in a home and away series with the Crawdads, beginning on Tuesday, June 29 in a 6 p.m. start at Recreation Park. The series moves to St. Mary’s College in Moraga on June 30 (4:30 p.m.) and returns to the friendly confines on Thursday, July 1 (6 p.m.). The teams finish the four-game set in Moraga on July 2 (4 p.m.). Healdsburg returns home on Saturday, July 3 to host the SF Force (6 p.m.) and entertains the Santa Rosa A’s on Sunday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
Team notes
Batting leaders after 17 games (minimum 20 at bats) included Jesse Lopez (.538 BA, 14 hits, 9 runs, 4 HRs, 9 RBIs), Ryan Targac (.400, 12 hits, 13 runs, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs), Cole Elvis (.357, 10 hits, 8 runs, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs), Blake Burke (.355, 11 hits, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs) and Guy Garibay Jr. (.350, 2 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 5 RBIs). The Pack are hitting a combined .312 as a team.
Leading pitchers include Marcus Guarin (2-0, 5.1 IP, 9 Ks, 0.00 ERA), Josh White (2-0, 5.2 IP, 10 Ks, 0.00), Joe Ammirato (1-0, 11.1 IP, 16 Ks, 0.00), Shane O’Malley (1-1, 6 IP, 10 Ks, 3.00) and Francis McDonough 0-0, 5 IP, 7 Ks, 1 save). Healdsburg’s pitching staff has a team earned run average of 2.48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.