The defending California Collegiate League champion Healdsburg Prune Packers baseball team will host the first annual Prune Packers Golf Tournament on April 29 at the Windsor Golf Club.
The cost is $180 per person and all proceeds from this event will go directly to the team. The tournament will include a total of 111-140 participants, with 40 tee and green sponsorships available. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive.
Tee and green sponsorships are $200 each, with an opportunity for companies to be advertised in the form of a sign on one tee box or green. The tourney is seeking 2-3 sponsors for the longest drive contest that carries a prize value of about $200. Anyone interested in sponsoring a tee or green and play in the tournament, will receive a $100 deduction from their group fees.
For more information or to register for this event, please contact Laurie North at Laurie.North@comcast.net 707-490-6633 or Jared Noonan at Jaredpnoonan@gmail.com 707-477-1684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.