The Greyhounds had an impressive debut in the North Bay League cross country opener on Sept. 29 against visiting Ukiah, gaining an even varsity split with the Wildcats in a competitive meet held at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards.
Leading the way in the varsity boy’s race was senior Jameson Dankowski, who negotiated the classic, 3-1-mile hilly course in a fast 19:57. Rounding out the top five Healdsburg finishers were Kaeden Anderson, Harrison Threlfall, Matthew Nielsen and Erick Gutierrez. The Hounds easily out-paced the Wildcats in the team scoring, 22-39.
Junior Maggie Trebilcock led the varsity girl’s race in a winning time of 25:28. Healdsburg’s top five finishers included Sierra Anderson, Kira Nielsen, Victoria Gartner and Brenna Scott.
In addition, Carter Cyphers was the winner among JV boys, crossing the finish line in a speedy, 22:37.
Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners.
Varsity boys – Healdsburg 22, Ukiah 39
(Sept. 29, Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards, 3.1 miles)
HeaIdsburg individual results
2. Jameson Dankowski, 19:57
3. Kaeden Anderson, 20:05
4. Harrison Threlfall, 20:08
6. Matthew Nielsen, 21:13
7. Erick Gutierrez, 21:49
8. Julian Johansen, 22:04
9. Owen Efram, 22:06
Varsity girls – Ukiah 25, Healdsburg 30
1. Maggie Trebilcock, 25:28
4. Sierra Anderson, 29:26
6. Kira Nielsen, 31:47
9. Victoria Gartner, 39:50
10. Brenna Scott, 40:11
11. Olivia Powell, 40:31
JV boys – Healdsburg 15, Ukiah Inc.
1. Carter Cyphers, 22:37
2. Eric Nielsen, 24:45
3. Liam O’Gorman, 25:15
4. Ryan Nielsen, 26:44
5. Owen Behrens, 27:00
8. Miguel Figueroa, 36:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.