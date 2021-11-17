Fast times and peak performances marked the North Bay League Redwood Division Cross County Championships on Saturday, signaling the end of a successful NBL.
The meet, originally scheduled for Spring Lake in Santa Rosa, was moved to Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park when the Spring Lake course was deemed too muddy after recent rains.
The Greyhounds turned in an outstanding collective effort on the relatively flat, 2.97-mile Rancho course, with the varsity and JV boys logging second place team finishes while the varsity girls finished fourth overall.
The varsity girls were led by junior Maggie Trebilcock, who logged a 10th place finish in 21:54. Rounding out the top six girls were Kira Nielsen, Sierra Anderson, Brenna Scott, Emily Pile and Oliver Powell.
Leading the way for the varsity boys was talented freshman Kaeden Anderson, who blistered the course in 16:57, good for fourth place overall. Rounding out the top five varsity boys were Matthew Nielson, Julian Johanssen, Harrison Threlfall and Carter Cyphers. Erick Gutierrez finished second overall in the JV boy’s race.
Anderson, an Alaskan native who began running at the age of four, recently established a new course record (19:05) on the Hounds’ home track at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards. With three years left in his high school running career and with limitless potential, Anderson has set some lofty goals for himself for the coming years. But despite his early individual success, he most enjoys the camaraderie that comes with a team sport.
I’d like to continue to lower the course record at Hoot Owl and break the five-minute barrier in the 1,600 in track,” he said, before adding, “I’ve got some amazing teammates that I really enjoy running with.”
The Hounds will compete in the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School next Saturday, Nov. 20. Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners at the NBL finals.
Varsity boys team results - West County 25, Healdsburg 50, Ukiah 64, Cardinal Newman 116, Rancho Cotate 134, Elsie Allen, Inc.
4. Kaeden Anderson (H) 16:57.97
10. Matthew Nielsen (H) 18:01.41
11. Julian Johannsen (H) 18:04.22
12. Harrison Threlfall (H) 18:08.15
13. Carter Cyphers (H) 18:08.59
16. Owen Efram (H) 18:28.91
18. Alex Cyphers (H) 19:09.22
Varsity girls - West County 21, Ukiah 65, Cardinal Newman 66, Healdsburg 87, Rancho Cotate Inc., Elsie Allen, Inc.
10. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 21:54.56
18. Kira Nielsen (H) 23:31.12
21. Sierra Anderson (H) 24:08.69
26. Brenna Scott (H) 30:24.94
27. Emily Pile (H) 30:35.28
28. Oliver Powell (H) 31:29.69
JV boys – West County 20, Healdsburg 47, Ukiah 75, all other schools, Inc.
2. Erick Gutierrez (H) 18:25.28
9. Ryan Nielsen (H) 19:44.44 9
11. Eric Nielsen (H) 20:21.81
13. Cole Pastene (H) 20:31.78
14. Eamonn Scott (H) 20:36.59
16. Lincoln Rueter (H) 21:39.00
18. Lucas York (H) 22:10.59
20. Owen Behrens (H) 22:34.00
29. Austin Boaz (H) 26:48.59
30. Miguel Figueroa (H) 28:07.12
