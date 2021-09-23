Overcast skies and spirited competition made for a perfect day of running on Sept. 18, as hundreds of high school athletes negotiated the abbreviated, two-mile course at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa for the annual Viking Opener cross country meet.
Races were contested in several divisions, including senior boys, junior boys, sophomore boys, freshman boys, junior/senior girls, frosh/soph girls and open division runners. In addition, many older folks took part in the popular alumni race, representing high schools all over the Bay Area.
Healdsburg High School athletes took full advantage of the opportunity, with many athletes getting their first taste of high-level competition this season.
Below are the complete results for the Greyhounds at the Viking Opener.
Senior boys
28. Jameson Dankowski, 11:53
Junior/senior girls
59. Adeline Waterman, 16:43
66. Emily Pile, 18:21
69. Susanna Conway, 18:47
Junior boys
11. Alex Cyphers, 11:26
34. Harrison Threlfal, 12:06
41. Matthew Nielson, 12:24
44. Erick Gutierrez, 12:29
49. Owen Efram, 12:43
Frosh/soph girls
50. Kira Nielson, 15:53
68. Victoria Gartner, 18:25
76. Kaley Efram, 19:36
78. Abigail Powell, 22:08
79. Brenna Scott, 22:08
Freshman boys
7. Kaeden Anderson, 12:00
13. Carter Cyphers, 12:20
28. Julian Johannsen, 13:14
33. Eric Nielson, 13:19
36. Eamonn Scott, 13:24
Open boys
38. Owen Behrens, 14:01
39. Lincoln Rueter, 14:04
44. Ryan Nielson, 14:14
82. Austin Boaz, 18:03
87. Miguel Figueroa, 19:37
