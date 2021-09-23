junior Alex Cyphers and freshman Kira Nielson

Turning in outstanding performances at the Viking Opener cross country meet at Spring Lake on Sept. 18 were junior Alex Cyphers and freshman Kira Nielson. 

 Photos Michael Lucid

Overcast skies and spirited competition made for a perfect day of running on Sept. 18, as hundreds of high school athletes negotiated the abbreviated, two-mile course at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa for the annual Viking Opener cross country meet.

Races were contested in several divisions, including senior boys, junior boys, sophomore boys, freshman boys, junior/senior girls, frosh/soph girls and open division runners. In addition, many older folks took part in the popular alumni race, representing high schools all over the Bay Area.

Healdsburg High School athletes took full advantage of the opportunity, with many athletes getting their first taste of high-level competition this season.

Below are the complete results for the Greyhounds at the Viking Opener.

Senior boys

28. Jameson Dankowski, 11:53

Junior/senior girls

59. Adeline Waterman, 16:43

66. Emily Pile, 18:21

69. Susanna Conway, 18:47

Junior boys

11. Alex Cyphers, 11:26

34. Harrison Threlfal, 12:06

41. Matthew Nielson, 12:24

44. Erick Gutierrez, 12:29

49. Owen Efram, 12:43

Frosh/soph girls

50. Kira Nielson, 15:53

68. Victoria Gartner, 18:25

76. Kaley Efram, 19:36

78. Abigail Powell, 22:08

79. Brenna Scott, 22:08

  

Freshman boys

7. Kaeden Anderson, 12:00

13. Carter Cyphers, 12:20

28. Julian Johannsen, 13:14

33. Eric Nielson, 13:19

36. Eamonn Scott, 13:24

Open boys

38. Owen Behrens, 14:01

39. Lincoln Rueter, 14:04

44. Ryan Nielson, 14:14

82. Austin Boaz, 18:03

87. Miguel Figueroa, 19:37

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.