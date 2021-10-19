The Greyhounds played host to Rancho Cotate in a North Bay League cross country meet on Oct. 13, easily outrunning the visiting Cougars to record a clean sweep in all races.
Senior veteran Jameson Dankowski etched in name in the school record books, shattering the 3.1-mile course record set by Jack Vanden Heuvel in 2019 with a clocking of 19:29.
Leading the way in the varsity girl’s race was junior Maggie Trebilcock, negotiating the hilly, picturesque course in a winning time of 24:27. Junior Erick Gutierrez won the JV boys race in 21:38.
The Hounds will resume NBL competition when they visit West County at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol this Wednesday, Oct. 20 in a 3:45 p.m. start.
Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners from the Oct. 13 meet.
Rancho Cotate vs. Healdsburg (Oct. 13 at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards, 3.1 miles)
Healdsburg results only
Varsity Boys -Healdsburg 17, Rancho Cotate 46
1. Jameson Dankowski, 19:29 (new course record)
2. Kaeden Anderson, 19:35
3. Matthew Nielsen, 20:09
5. Carter Cyphers, 20:48
6. Julian Johansen, 20:54
7. Alex Cyphers, 21:04
8. Owen Efram, 21:29
Varsity girls- Healdsburg 27, Rancho Cotate 30
1. Maggie Trebilcock, 24:27
4. Sierra Anderson, 27:26
5. Kira Nielsen, 27:44
8. Emily Pile, Emily, 33:54
9. Victoria Gartner, 36:26
10. Oliver Powell, 37:13
11. Brenna Scott, 37:16
JV boys - Healdsburg: 15, Rancho Cotate Inc.
1. Erick Gutierrez, 21:38
2. Harrison Threlfall, 22:12
3. Eric Nielsen, 22:43
4. Lucas York, 23:42
5. Cole Pastene, 23:45
6. Ryan Nielsen, 23:54
7. Eamonn Scott, 25:05
8. Lincoln Rueter, 25:06
9. Owen Behrens, 25:40
10. Kai Ostrom, 26:58
11. Edsel Valdez, 27:06
12. Austin Boaz, 37:31
13. Miguel Figueroa, 38:06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.