The Healdsburg High School cross country team played host to Cardinal Newman on Oct. 27 in the final North Bay League (NBL) meet of the regular season on their picturesque home course at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards, racing the Cardinals to an even split in varsity competition.
The meet took on historic significance for the Greyhounds as freshman sensation Kaeden Anderson shattered the 3.1-mile course record set earlier this year, crossing the finish line in a blistering, 19:05. The time eclipsed the previous record of 19:30 set in September by senior teammate Jameson Dankowski.
Junior Maggie Trebilcock was the top finisher for the varsity girls, negotiating the hilly course in a fast, 25:14, good for second place overall.
Freshman Carter Cyphers was the top finisher in the JV boys event, crossing the finish line in 22:12.
The meet signaled the end of a strong NBL Redwood Division campaign for the Hounds as they prepare for the upcoming NBL Cross County Championships at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on Saturday, Nov. 13. The first race starts at 8:30 a.m.
Below are the complete results for Healdsburg runners from the Oct. 27 meet.
Varsity boys - Healdsburg: 15, Cardinal Newman 50
1. Kaeden Anderson (H) 19:05 (new course record)
2. Jameson Dankowski (H) 19:36
3. Matthew Nielsen (H) 20:11
4. Harrison Threlfall (H) 20:47
5. Julian Johansen (H) 21:20
6. Owen Efram (H) 21:30
7. Erick Gutierrez (H) 22:01
Varsity girls - Cardinal Newman 21, Healdsburg 38
2. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 25:14
6. Kira Nielsen (H) 28:15
7. Sierra Anderson (H) 29:12
11. Emily Pile (H) 35:58
12. Brenna Scott (H) 37:52
13. Oliver Powell (H) 39:14
14. Victoria Gartner (H) 43:00
JV boys - Healdsburg 15,
Cardinal Newman Included
1. Carter Cyphers (H) 22:12
2. Eric Nielsen (H) 23:04
3. Ryan Nielsen (H) 23:09
4. Lucas York (H) 23:14
5. Aiden Shwarzenberg (H) 24:39
6. Lincoln Rueter (H) 25:13
7. Eamonn Scott (H) 25:15
8. Owen Behrens (H) 26:48
9. Austin Boaz (H) 30:25
10. Miguel Figueroa (H) 34:59
