The Healdsburg cross country team logged a final tune-up on Friday, Nov. 5 at West County High School in Sebastopol, competing on the track in the annual Twilight 3,200. The event, which included runners from Healdsburg, West County, Ukiah, Sonoma Academy, Montgomery and Rancho Cotate, was a fun way to log some speed work in preparation for the upcoming North Bay League (NBL) Cross Country Championships. The NBL meet will take place this Saturday, Nov. 13 on the classic, 3.05-mile course at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. The first race is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Below are the complete individual results for Healdsburg runners at the Twilight 3,200.
Twilight 3,200 (Nov. 5 at West County High School)
Boys results (Healdsburg only)
7. Kaeden Anderson, 10:50
9. Jameson Dankowski, 10:56
11. Carter Cyphers, 11:01
16. Matthew Nielsen, 11:07
18. Harrison Threlfall, 11:20
22. Erick Gutierrez, 11:29
23. Julian Johannsen, 11:31
25. Alex Cyphers, 11:34
30. Cole Pastene, 12:27
31. Ryan Nielsen, 12:31
35. Eamonn Scott, 12:41
39. Eric Nielsen, 12:52
41, Kai Ostrom, 13:00
42. Lucas York, 13:07
45. Lincoln Rueter, 13:32
46. Owen Behrens, 13:50
47. Edsel Valdez, 13:58
48. Austin Boaz, 15:27
50. Miguel Figueroa, 16:54
Girls results
4. Maggie Trebilcock, 13:10
11. Kira Nielsen, 14:44
16. Sierra Anderson, 15:10
19. Emily Pile, 16:40
24. Brenna Scott, 19:05
