Fast times and near ideal weather conditions were on tap on Oct. 20 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, as the Greyhounds took on host West County in a competitive cross country meet between North Bay League Redwood Division rivals.
Although West County was the much larger team, Healdsburg turned in an outstanding showing in both JV and varsity races.
Leading the way for the Hounds in the varsity boys race was freshman Kaeden Anderson, who negotiated the 2.65-mile course in fifth place overall in a fast 15:47, one second ahead of teammate Jameson Dankowski.
Pacing the varsity girls was junior Maggie Trebilcock, who cross the finish line in seventh place overall in 20:22. Freshman Sierra Anderson was Healdsburg’s next finisher in ninth place in a strong, 21:34.
Leading the Hounds’ JV contingent were brothers Eric and Ryan Nielsen, who finished in 17:30 and 17:50, good for seventh and eighth place respectively.
Below are the complete results from the Oct. 20 meet with West County.
Healdsburg at West County (Oct. 20 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 2.65 miles)
Varsity boys – West County 20, Healdsburg 35
1. Ben Neargarder (WC) 14:22
2. Joey Thompson (WC) 15:06
3. Lium Williams (WC) 15:32
4. Cormac Gaylord (WC) 15:45
5. Kaeden Anderson (H) 15:47
6. Jameson Dankowski (H) 15:48
7. Matthew Nielsen (H) 16:03
8. Carter Cyphers (H) 16:05
9. Harrison Threlfall (H) 16:11
10. Aiden Finnegan (WC) 16:15
11. David Little (WC) 16:30
12. Dylan Perez Pena (WC) 16:39
13. Julian Johannsen (H) 16:49
14. Alex Cyphers (H) 16:50
15. Erick Gutierrez (H) 17:04
16. Efram Owen (H) 17:06
17. Marin Broadbent-Bell (WC) 17:10
Varsity girls – West County 15, Healdsburg 49
1. Carolina Dawson (WC) 16:41
2. Rosemary Harris (WC) 17:18
3. Sienna Fassett (WC) 18:43
4. Emma McNatt (WC) 19:09
5. Jennifer Orozco (WC) 19:15
6. Denali Ferrera (WC) 19:34
7. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 20:22
8. Karris Morasch (WC) 20:31
9. Sierra Anderson (H) 21:34
10. Kira Nielsen (H) 21:50
11. Emily Pile (H) 25:27
12. Victoria Gartner (H) 27:30
13. Brenna Scott (H) 30:49
14. Oliver Powell (H) 31:02
JV boys West County 15, Healdsburg 48
1. Brett Kellar (WC) 16:19
2. Owen Foley (WC) 16:25
3. Ezekiel Hataway (WC) 16:46
4. Micah Mimmo (WC) 16:54
5. Eddie Borba (WC) 17:17
6. Alan Carmona (WC) 17:30.4
7. Eric Nielsen (H) 17:30.7
8. Ryan Nielsen (H) 17:50
9. William Voss (WC) 18:14
10. Richard Varville (WC) 18:27
11. Cole Pastene (H) 18:37
12. Lucas York (H) 18:48
13. Reilly McKnight (WC) 18:56
14. Eamonn Scott (H) 19:52
15. Lincoln Rueter (H) 19:53
16. Benjamin McKnight (WC) 20:36
17. Owen Behrens (H) 21:04
18. Marcus Schluter (WC) 21:08
19. Maxwell Dunkle (WC) 21:11
20. Kai Ostrom (H) 21:53
21. Austin Boaz (H) 23:46
22. Aizik Ramirez (WC) 26:20
