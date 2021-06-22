The graduating senior class of 2021 at Healdsburg High School faced some of the most daunting challenges of any in recent history, both academically and athletically.
Yet, most navigated these obstacles with grace and resilience, determined not to let the crisis that was the COVID-19 pandemic tarnish their overall high school experience.
The student-athletes selected in this issue were among the best and brightest of their graduating class and all had one thing in common- they represented their school and teams with tremendous talent, skill and sportsmanship.
Although there were too many seniors to list, we congratulate all of the athletes for their accomplishments and pay tribute to a few with words and pictures.
The following is part one of a two part series featuring the graduating female student/athletes of 2021. Note: athletes are listed in no particular order.
(1) Versatility – Diana Guzman enjoyed a successful, multi-year athletic career in volleyball and softball, utilizing great quickness and hand-eye coordination in both sports. Guzman was a strong passer and defender on the volleyball court, helping the Greyhounds to be competitive each season. She was just as good on the softball diamond, contributing with her bat and glove. Photo Michael Lucid
(2) Talent – Emma Falberg was a fixture on the varsity softball diamond in four superb seasons for Healdsburg, leading the team on the field and in the dugout. Outstanding with the glove, Falberg was a slick-fielding defender who could excel at virtually every position in the infield. She was equally good with a bat in her hands as one of the team’s top hitters. Photo Michael Lucid
(3) Athleticism – Sophia Pickering made her mark in standout tennis and basketball careers with the Greyhounds, contributing skill and agility in each sport. Pickering was her team’s number one singles tennis player from the time she walked on the court as a freshman, making yearly trips to the league tournament. She was nearly as good on the basketball court, as a consistent scorer, rebounder and defender. Photo Michael Lucid
(4) Toughness – Emely Rosillo was a four-year mainstay on the varsity soccer pitch for the Lady Greyhounds in a sparkling high school athletic career, helping the program make big strides each season. Along the way, Rosillo earned league recognition and respect among teammates and opponents alike. Photo Michael Lucid
(5) Consistency – Cami Hernandez was as steady as they come in a standout, multi-year run on the softball diamond, contributing in the field and at the plate. Hernandez’ talents were tested often as the team’s first baseman, digging out low throws and fielding her position with skill and grace. She was also a solid hitter, with a knack for the big knock when the team needed it. Photo Michael Lucid
(6) Leadership – Fiona Affronti was the consummate leader in a star-studded soccer career for the Hounds, infusing the team with toughness and production in four solid varsity campaigns. She assumed a strong leadership role as one of the team captains during the 2021 season, helping the Hounds reach league respectability. Photo Michael Lucid
(7) Skill – Mielle Maclure was a four-year talent on the varsity golf and swim teams at Healdsburg, a talented and consistent athlete that always brought her best. Maclure was at the heart of a golf renaissance for the Hounds, helping the team hang a league championship banner. In the spring she was the team’s top distance swimmer and excelled at several strokes, finishing among the league’s best at the NBL championships. Photo provided
(8) Longevity – Claire Conard was toughness personified in a multi-year run on the varsity soccer team, providing both physicality and production at the midfield stripe. Conard was part of a strong nucleus of veterans and a big reason for the program’s vast improvement over the last few years. Photo Michael Lucid
