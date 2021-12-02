The U-14 Cobras were the first team to represent Healdsburg in the Founders Cup soccer tourney in Sacramento on Nov. 21-22. Pictured are back row (l-r): Sofia Huberty, Adelaide Saunders, Stevie Mitchell, Teneli Galli, Jane Perrill, Eliana Flores, Lily Grace Brauninger, Sofia Baldo, Caprice Tyson, Lea Garcia, Paul Huberty and Emely Estrella Beltran. Front row (l-r): Gianna Garcia, Olivia Saini, Brian Saini

Not pictured- Emmersyn Reasoner, Liz Aleman and Emma Hernandez.