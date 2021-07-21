Four dozen budding athletes aged 6 to 18 years old descended on Healdsburg High School from all parts of Northern California on July 8-10 for the forth annual Drew Esquivel Memorial Summer Wrestling Camp, honing their skills while celebrating a life well lived.
The annual camp, a tribute to 2013 HHS graduate and Hounds’ wrestling standout Drew Esquivel, who was tragically killed in 2016, was a collaborative effort organized by former HHS and MIT coaches and teammates.
“This camp is meant to honor Drew by giving back to the sport that he loved so much,” HHS coach and camp organizer Scott Weidemier said. “His college coaches and teammates travel to Healdsburg every summer from Boston and locations all over the country to spend time with and give instruction to local wrestlers. A fun time is always had by all.”
Canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers forged ahead with just a few weeks to prepare this year, rearranging schedules and travel plans to make it happen. The camp was free to all participants.
The coaching staff featured many of Esquivel’s former high school and college teammates, including HHS three-time state placer Adam Hendrickson and MIT wrestler Joe Lowman.
“It aIl came together for another incredible experience,” Weidemier reflected. “We sincerely hope that all of the kids enjoyed themselves and gained some valuable knowledge that will help them succeed in the sport, but most importantly we hope that they will all continue to live like Drew.”
Community effort
Healdsburg has long been known as a passionate and supportive wrestling community and that was on full display again this year.
The long list of volunteers and supporters included: Teresa and Steve Brooks and Quincy and Dan Imhoff (provided accommodations for coaches and wrestlers), Sally and Phil Manoukian (provided cookies), Healdsburg Wrestling Alumni (assisted coaches), George Dutton (donated ham for lunches), Gondola-Kinne Insurance Agency (covered the cost of the insurance), Healdsburg Running Company (led the fun run and awarded a pair of running shoes to the winner), John Bosco (provided camp tee shirts), MIT and Healdsburg Wrestling Club coaches (sharing their time and talents), Mustafa Tolosa (provided advertising video) and Bud Campbell (hosted dinner for the coaches).
