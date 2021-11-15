Whenever possible, SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is the final recap of the fall season.
U-12 girls
The Healdsburg Dire Wolves faced off against the Healdsburg Devils under the lights for their final game of the season Friday night. The Healdsburg Devils took the lead off a curling penalty kick by Maria Castro that found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. As the game was winding down the Dire Wolves found an opportunity after a handball in the box. Despite a valiant effort by Devils' goalie Eve Kladder, the Dire Wolves were able to convert the penalty in the final minutes of the game. The final minutes featured excellent defense by both teams and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. After the game, both teams met on the field to celebrate the end of a successful season with pizza and iced cream sandwiches.
U-12 boys
In an epic showdown of local teams, Healdsburg Olimpico faced off against the Healdsburg Black Panthers to close their season. The game started with Asher Hildreth finding the back of the net to put the Black Panthers in the lead. Olimpico remained composed and quickly leveled the game 1-1 after a goal before the half. Liam Wilch opened the second half with a second goal for the Panthers, but a foul in the box led to a penalty kick for Olimpico to level the score once again 2-2. Wilch was poised to score once again but was fouled in the box in the final minutes of the game. London Hughes stepped up to convert the penalty and seal the win for the Panthers. Oscar Stewart and Angel Gonzalez both made key saves in goal for the Panthers against a strong Olimpico team to get the victory.
U-14 girls
To close the season the Healdsburg Habaneros faced off against Cloverdale under the lights at Healdsburg High. After their last match ended in a draw, the Habaneros knew they had their work cut out for them against a talented Cloverdale team. They were up for the challenge and were victorious 4-0 with two goals each from Jacqueline Threlfall and Jane Perrill. Goalie Cora Harkey had several key saves to maintain the clean sheet in the game. Coach Christina Valencia praised her team for their hard work and perseverance over the course of the season.
U-14 boys
The Healdsburg Red Ravens and Aztec Warriors traveled to Konocti to represent Sonoma County and finish their season in a tournament against several teams from Mendocino and Lake counties. It was an eventful Saturday with both squads performing on a very high level against strong competition. The Red Ravens lost two close games while the Aztec Warriors won both of their contests. In the second game the Aztec Warriors came from behind as they were trailing 0-2 with time running out in the game. Miraculously, they were able to rally, scoring three goals at the end of the final half and securing a 3-2 victory.
Coach Edgar Gonzalez of the Red Ravens thanked every player that made the trip. "Victor Cervantes, Xavier Gonzalez, Abran Gonzalez, Nash Hendry, Teague, Jasper, Milo Kluse, Jenner Kozubal, Jose Martinez, Jesse Zbinden, Christian Galeana, Jonathan Galeana, Giovanni Fernandez, JJ Gutierrez, Miguel Gonzalez, Liam Dannecker and Lukas Brennan all played great and I'm so proud of their effort,” he said. “All my players have grown as players and built so much confidence this season and that keeps me doing what I love doing, and that's being a soccer coach."
Coach Silvestre Castro had equal praise for his team.
"Andres Madrigal, Frank Rea, Silvestre Castro, Anthony Espinoza, Pedro Pinon, Joel Butler, Raziel Saravia, Edwin Cruz, Henry Smith, Teo Enriquez, Damien Herrera, Liam Kramer and Leo Asuncion left everything they had out on the field today,” he reflected. “The comeback from being down 0-2 and winning 3-2 in our very last game was a highlight of the season.”
