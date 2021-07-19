This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
Healdsburg Prune Packer baseball is still played at Recreation Field just as it was 100 years ago when the team was founded. The Prune Packers’ name stems from the prevalence of the prune industry and packing sheds in and around Healdsburg. Formed in 1921 as a Minor League Farm Club team, they competed for about 12 years. Their venue was carved out by volunteers from an old quarry. The current stadium was erected 2 years later in 1923. The Healdsburg Prune Packers of today compete in the California Collegiate Baseball League (“CCL”). Founded in 1993, the CCL is a premier summer league consisting of 10 teams scattered through California. It’s America’s summer pastime sport, at its best, played right here in Healdsburg.
Fun facts: players are hosted by Healdsburg families during the season; approximately 50 games are played in June and July; CCL is a wooden bat league sanctioned by Major League Baseball; game time is 6 p.m.; admission is $5; food and beverages are available for purchase from the concessionaire; games are always fun to watch in this historic venue; and a rousing version of the 1908 song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch is tradition.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place” can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
