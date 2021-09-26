This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
September is harvest time in Healdsburg. In the early days, harvests included grains that were milled to flour. This millstone displayed outside the old library, now a museum, is from the Pioneer flour and saw mill built on Mill Creek in 1849 by Samuel Heald and William March. Samuel was the oldest of eight children. He and his brothers, Thomas and Harmon, moved to Healdsburg in 1849. Samuel built a house near his mill on Mill Creek, while Harmon settled in a cabin near today’s plaza. Thomas and two other brothers, Jacob and George, settled in the vicinity. William J. March was an earlier settler in the valley, who was looking to build a mill. He hired Samuel Heald, an experienced millwright, at $9 per day. The mill was operational in 1850. Samuel Heald bought an interest in the mill, and Thomas Heald managed operations. The mill stone above is the runner stone (top stone) as indicated by the Spanish cross drive cut into the center.
Fun facts: If you are a miller or millwright you might know these words related to milling. Bed stone, runner stone (bottom and top stone), mace head, rind or rynd (the iron shaft cross brace and drive pattern shown above), harps, furrows, lands, feathers, cracks, breasts, eyes, skirts (references to the grooved patterns cut into the stones), hopper, damsel, spindle, meal spout (references to devices guiding grain into and out of the mill), tentering gear, screw jack (devices to adjust lifting the top stone to adjust grind). Millstones are paired, though we now generally see one. One stone is stationary, while the other stone rotates. Mill stones grind but they don’t touch each other. Adjustments for lowering the top stone must be precise. Mill stones in operation are be ‘redressed’ — essentially sharpened — every three or four weeks. The dust from wheat, rye, barley and oats is more explosive than gunpowder.
