This week I am 3,000 miles away at a celebration of life for a dear friend. A creative. Artist. Architect. Visionary. He designed green towns, green spaces, traditional buildings, modern buildings, commercial interiors and an award-winning monument commemorating the Vietnam War. The monument is an inscribed glass-block wall in lower Manhattan at 55 Water St. It’s inscribed with veterans’ letters to their families. There is a thoughtful shelf for remembrances left behind.
Besides the legacy of artwork, structures and designed spaces exuding heart and soul, Peter left a legacy of grace. He imbued myriad friends with grace simply by being in his company. Peter was always busy, but always had time for others. He was unpretentious, caring and a dynamo of unstressed doing, calm in every setting.
Peter created and held space for others. Into that space, many were drawn. I was fortunate to be one. A friend commented: “I never knew Peter to talk about what he accomplished. He only talked about what he was working on. Maybe it was a cardboard model in pieces, or a sketch. Later, I’d find out about a building he completed, but he never mentioned it.” Peter was always in the present moment. In that space he held for you, you were completely you.
Through his life and his work, he taught us how to use and love the spaces he held and created for us. Citizen, creative, artist, architect, visionary, husband, father, friend. With great sadness, I say goodbye and I love you, Peter Wormser. Peace through grace.
The picture above is a doodle from his sketch book.
