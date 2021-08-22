This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
Hot air ballooning is ‘a thing’ on summer mornings in Sonoma County, especially in the Russian River Valley between Santa Rosa and Healdsburg. This photo was shot from the Healdsburg Bridge looking south over the community beach. Colorful balloons and wicker baskets floating over vineyards is a bucket list experience and a delightful perk of waking up early on summer mornings.
Fun facts: According to the National Balloon Museum, the first hot air balloon was launched in Paris on Nov. 21, 1783. About ten days later, another balloon was launched, this time with hydrogen gas, instead of hot air from fires; it flew 25 miles and stayed aloft over two hours. Gas balloons were popular until supplanted by airplanes in the early 1900’s, at which point balloons morphed into “blimps,” also known as “airships.” Airships were statically safe, however when the 800-foot long Hindenburg, filled with seven million cubic feet of hydrogen gas, exploded killing 35 of 97 passengers, airships were no longer considered safe. In 1960, modern hot-air balloon flight resurfaced in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when Ed Yost invented a propane-powered burner to control flight. Over ensuing decades, hot air ballooning became a sport and popular tourist attraction in certain areas, including Sonoma County. Check out Windsor and Santa Rosa companies if you want a bucket list, or wicker basket list, experience.
Pierre Ratté can be found on on Instagram, Facebook and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place” can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
