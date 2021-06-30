Once again, we look out onto our country and the world from our privileged perch in Sonoma County and can’t quite believe what we are seeing. This time, we are surveying all the controversies about voter fraud in the 2020 election and the many responses by various state legislatures and the Republican Party to enact voter suppression laws. We read a survey last week where 33% of all voting-age people in the United States still believe the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen from Donald Trump by Joe Biden. We have to ask: are we Sonoma Countians living in a different universe?
When it comes to holding honest elections and achieving a high voter turnout, Sonoma County excels, just like we do at many other things about which we can boast. (Think renewable energy, pandemic response, sustainable farming, natural disaster preparedness or world-class wines.)
Our election and voting system could be a model for the rest of the country. In the 2020 election, we had a 90% voter turnout. Of the 300,586 registered voters here, 277,244 cast ballots. Almost 80% of the votes were delivered by mail and every ballot is protected by a paper trail. Any county resident aged 18 or over and a U.S. citizen can register to vote by mail, in person or online. A driver’s license or personal ID card is preferred but it is not mandatory. You have to list an address but it can be kept private.
Our local elections don’t include long waiting lines because we have perfected voting by mail. No one needs to hand out water to thirsty voters and risk getting arrested for doing so. We added ballot drop boxes in the last elections as a COVID-19 pandemic measure. The election was secure, provided ample voter access and featured transparency and accountability. Poll watchers were allowed. It was easy to file a provisional ballot if a signature was messed up or the mail was late. But because Biden won Sonoma County by over 70%, we’re sure outsiders might be sniffing fraud. No election can be that perfect, can it? The answer is yes it can.
In fact, the 2020 national election had some very high marks as well. More voters than ever (156 million) participated in the presidential election. This was despite holding the voting during some of the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic, where some voters may have felt like they were risking their health or lives just so they could vote. Many states added mail-in balloting. So far, there have been 50 court cases, including some U.S. Supreme Court cases, which have upheld the final results. William Barr, the former U.S. Attorney General and a Trump appointee, said he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
Case closed? Regrettably, not by a long shot. Since the 2020 election — which also has been validated by every state’s top voting official — at least 14 states have passed 22 laws that restrict access to voting by some measure. In all, state legislators in 48 states have proposed 389 laws to restrict or prohibit such good election ideas as vote-by-mail ballots, multiple-day open polls, same-day registration and automatic voter registration at DMV offices.
The biggest head-thumper for us is the spectacle of Republican U.S. senators last week voting against the For The People Act that would strengthen rules for secure and accessible elections. They didn’t vote against the Act itself; they voted against talking about it. They filibustered against debating or listening to both sides of the issue. What’s your definition of a dunce? The future of fair and free elections in this country is at greater risk than any of us would like to admit. Once again, Sonoma County could show the rest of the country a thing or two. And, that’s not bragging.
