All of us have learned many unexpected “life lessons” from our ongoing tumult of pandemics, wildfires, cyclone bombs and violent attacks on our U.S. Capitol. But there is one lesson we don’t seem to be getting right. It’s the question of ‘me’ versus ‘we.’ “When do my personal needs for survival or liberty come first, ahead of my duty to others and my society?” we ask. This lesson is much bigger than about vaccine or mask mandates.
All of us are feeling extra vulnerable by pre- and post-traumatic stresses we have endured and internalized. We have a right to feel a little selfish, evoking a little “me first” attitude. Self-survival is one of our most natural instincts. It’s not easy to feel altruistic while you are evacuating from a wildfire. We earnestly believe in shopping locally and supporting local merchants but when our budget is extra tight we hit the Amazon online shopping cart anyway, whooshing away our local dollars forever.
We should think back to older lessons and times when we had none of the natural disasters or viral and political pandemics we now face. Try to remember when what was best for me — or we — was pretty much aligned and meant goodwill and good outcomes for all. Remember the simple lessons like taking turns, not breaking into a line, only speaking when others are finished, shopping locally, sharing a right of way or covering a cough. These are all manners and actions that serve both we and me.
On a much larger scope, we live in a nation with the motto, E Pluribus Unum — Latin for “out of many, one.” The first words of our U.S. Constitution read, “We, the people” yet the document is dedicated to the declaration of a long series of individual (me) rights. Unstated, but obviously implied, is that such individual rights can only be secured by the consensus of all (we.)
Why can’t we all be more like the Three Musketeers (“one for all, all for one”)? Surely, Athos, Porthos and Aramis would get vaccinated for the good of the cause, would they not? Our republic and our independence from the British Crown might not have occurred without a mandatory vaccination order from Gen. George Washington for all his troops at Valley Forge to stave off a smallpox pandemic.
Why are so many of us confused about how our individual rights are imperishably linked to individual responsibilities? If we lose a sense of value for doing good for others, no matter the personal cost or sacrifice, then what becomes of our community? Why should we volunteer at the local food bank and miss watching a ballgame on TV? It’s raining out today, let someone else do the annual creek cleanup, OK? When is someone going to ask me what I might need?
We always want to know what lessons we might be teaching our children today by our words or actions. When local parents protest public school COVID-19 vaccination mandates by keeping their children away from school, what does that say about the value of education? We waited for almost a year for our schools to re-open because of the public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. All of us (we) sacrificed months of school lessons until new health rules could be set to protect teachers, staff and students (both me and we.) What’s to protest?
All of us are in desperate need of “normal times” without pandemics and other stressful traumas. How wouldn’t our life lessons become so jumbled and confusing as we fight off wildfires and a historical global virus attack that has killed almost 5 million people, including 755,000 fellow Americans? For god’s sake, we just had flash floods in the middle of a drought. How confusing is that?
Can we just replace ‘me’ and ‘we’ with ‘us’? Give it a try.
