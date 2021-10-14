The Nobel Peace Prize in past years has been awarded to such luminaries as Mother Teresa, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the 14th Dalai Lama, presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama and South Africa’s Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandala. These are all figures who have stood on an international stage of peace making, conflict resolution, humanitarianism and historical social movements.
Climbing that stage this year as recipients of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize are two journalists, Maria Ressa, of the Philippines, and Dmitry Muratov, of Russia. These two honorees are not world leaders, peace fellows or powerful figures. Why did the Nobel committee choose lowly, work-a-day news reporters for such a high international recognition? How might such international honors pay tribute to the many thousands of other journalists around the world who chase local stories and not grand global ones?
“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and propaganda,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. “Without freedom of the press it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations.” He also noted the risks to free speech due to the spread of fake news. He said Ressa and Muratov “have documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.” (That sounds like a portion of our reporters’ job descriptions here at SoCoNews.)
Ressa has been exposing the corrupt and violent regime of the Philippine’s Rodrigo Duterte. She was convicted last year of libel and put in jail. Free to lead her news website Rappler once again, Ressa has pledged to support fair elections for the Philippine people and wage a “battle of facts.”
Muratov is a founder of the Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta. He has been jailed numerous times. He is donating his prize money to other journalists who have been falsely accused of being “foreign agents” and forced out of Russia.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 17 media workers were killed in the Philippines in the last decade and 23 in Russia. In all, 95 journalists were killed last year, including five in the United States.
How does any of this matter to any of us here in Sonoma County? It matters in the way Nobel Laureate Martin Luther King once said, “justice denied to one, is justice denied to all.” The attack on a journalist or the truth anywhere is an attack on press freedom and the truth everywhere.
But journalists and the truth are not under attack in Sonoma County, are they? Well, yes they are, sometimes in very physical ways and some more subtle. During last summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations here, local journalists were physically restrained from full access to the events. This has become such an issue that State Senator Mike McGuire last week had new press freedom legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom protecting the safety and rights of journalists. (Thank you, Sen. McGuire.)
We know that covering a local city council or school board meeting is not a potential Nobel Peace Prize assignment. Or is it? There are many who fear we have already crossed into a “post-truth” era of civil discourse and governance. Ressa’s and Muratov’s defense of the truth and the facts is set in very violent places and circumstances. But all journalists, including our SoCoNews reporters, face daily obstacles aimed at hiding inconvenient truths, embarrassing facts and bad-smelling corruption.
These are times where journalism everywhere, at every level, is in danger. Even in democratic countries such as ours, there are powerful forces seeking to weaken journalism. Journalism and democracies are being damaged by the spread of disinformation, big lies, unchecked hate speech and by the inattention of a sleepwalking public.
The acknowledgement by the Nobel committee that journalists are the world’s peace keepers is worthy of celebration in places far from just the Philippines and Russia, including here.
