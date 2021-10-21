Sunday’s spattering of wet drops from overhead gray clouds could not have been met with more cheers from more people. At least that was the reaction we saw among friends, neighbors and wandering visitors. The happiness was universal. What is usually a common occurrence in every October this year became a communal cause for celebration. Rain. It’s truly wonderful to see so many people sharing joy over the smallest of moments — October raindrops falling on our heads.
We deserve this. A little rain just washed away the ashes and ashen memories of last year’s wildfires, at least for a few moments. Sunday’s rain — and the promise of more wetness this week — takes our minds off the masks we’ve been breathing through for 19 months. We know the drought is not over, but trying to remember where we put our umbrella is a fun riddle. It’s like being a young infant again, where a peekaboo game is a source of unending laughter.
Sunday’s rain returned us to normal. At least, some of us said that was what it did. The rain certainly woke up the smells and colors of autumn. The tenth of an inch of rain was also our official/unofficial end to another harvest. Pretty good timing, but then again Mother Nature has a way of always getting in the last word, anyway.
Oct. 1 was the beginning of a new “rain year.” Last year’s was a dud. Our region received less than a third of its average annual rainfall, just over 13 inches. (A healthy February storm can drop that much rain in two or three days.) More rain is predicted for the rest of this week, but the long-range forecasts call for a dry winter.
Our winter weather map shows a dominance by a La Niña, a cool water pattern in the south Pacific that pushes most winter moisture north into the Pacific Northwest and south across the four corners of the continental southwest, leaving mid and northern California in a dry shadow — not what we want to see. La Niña also means less snowfall over the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
So, here we are in northern California. We love our Mediterranean style of weather that provides us with mild temperatures, the changing of four seasons and a long growing season, with a natural cycle of wet winters and very dry summers. When something goes wrong with that cycle we get winter floods or summer droughts. Mostly, we like our weather, but recently not so much. Our mild Mediterranean weather has been impacted by climate change and has been marked by recent years of extremes.
We might be rejoicing in the rains right now, but we should not forget it was just three years ago when we had a record-high flood on the Russian River. What’s happening to our weather? Before our current multi-year drought, we had a similar dry spell less than a decade ago in 2014-2016. We don’t know what kind of weather to wish for anymore.
This week’s rains should end most of our wildfire dangers until next summer and that is some of the best weather news we could ask for. If we have a low rainy winter this year, maybe we could use the good weather days to keep removing fire hazards and excess vegetation from our properties. (Check out the CalFire website at www.readyforwildfire.org for plans.)
Meanwhile, everybody should find their umbrella. Put your raincoat and rain shoes by the door and hope we will need them a little more than the weatherman is predicting for us right now.
