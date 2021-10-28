The beauty of fall. Fall is such a cozy time of year. Mornings are crisp and cool, the light shines and reflects in a different yet soothing way and beautiful colors abound as the seasonal turn begins. Temperatures drop at night and with the morning chill, we've made the switch to flannel sheets, always a sign of changing seasons.
Here on the farm, peach season concluded with summer, and it is always a great relief when the harvest is over. Since the last peach, we've covered the base of the trees with neighbor's manure, and we're preparing to plant cover crop. We do leaf and soil tests each year to gauge the best mix for the orchard. We then wait for the leaves to fall before we begin the big job of pruning.
It felt like the grape harvest came and went quickly but I know it was a good one and we can all look forward to vintage 2021. There's nothing quite like the sound of trucks barreling down Yoakim Bridge with bins brimming, the smell of grapes and press and the energy in the valley when the harvest is in full swing.
I am inspired to bake more with this cooler temperature. I don't mind turning on the oven, unlike in the summer, when we're in a heatwave, and that's the last thing on my mind. We're now starting to fire up the wood-burning stove when it gets cold at night!
I haven't done this cake in quite some time, but it is always a favorite. The aroma of cardamom is sublime; it is one of my favorite spices. You can serve this cake with just about any fruit or simply enjoy it as is. Right now, figs are in season here at the farm. We've got one beautiful black mission fig tree that must be about 75 years old, the base is so wide. It is prolific, too. A handful of diced or sliced figs to complement this cake is a real treat, or any fruit in season, fresh or compote, such as apples, persimmons, or pears.
I was introduced to this cake when Niloufer King visited the farm. She brought it with her and I thought I had died and gone to heaven. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have. It is wonderful right out of the oven, gets even better when stored in the fridge for a day or two, and you can freeze it too.
Cardamom Cake
From Niloufer Ichaporia King's James Beard award-winning cookbook “My Bombay Kitchen”
Ingredients:
2-3 Tbsps sugar
4 large eggs
1 1/3 cup sugar
1 1/3 sticks butter
1 Tbsp cardamom seeds
1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Instructions:
- Heat over to 350 degrees
- Prepare 9-inch springform pan by buttering liberally and sprinkling with 2-3 Tbsps sugar
- In mixer, cream eggs and sugar until thick and pale and tripled in volume, about 5 minutes
- Melt butter in a small saucepan, and bruise cardamom seeds in a mortar
- Quickly fold flour into egg/sugar mixture, followed by melted butter and cardamom. Mix to combine and pour into prepared pan. Do not over mix. Thump pan to settle batter.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes. Let rest for 5-10 minutes then remove from pan.
Enjoy this fragrant and beautiful cardamom cake.
Gayle Okumura Sullivan is co-owner of Dry Creek Peach with her husband Brian, and they just completed their 21st season. Gayle is also Executive Director of Healdsburg Jazz.
