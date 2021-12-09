The COVID-19 pandemic has been cruel to all of us for many reasons. Of course there have been thousands of cases of illnesses in Sonoma County and now 414 deaths, almost all of them taking place unaccompanied by family or loved ones. Jobs and businesses have been lost and all our daily lives have been restricted by ongoing public health rules requiring us to wear masks, get vaccinated and tested and to limit our public interactions.
This pandemic also has stolen many once-in-a-lifetime moments from many of us — especially our children and aspiring young scholars and student-athletes. The Class of 2020 did not get to march across a stage to receive their high school diplomas. They had to settle for a quick, drive-by substitution. Team sports were canceled for more than 12 months and senior athletes at Cloverdale, Windsor, Healdsburg, Analy and El Molino high schools were not allowed to compete for any all-league honors or other career culminating awards.
But this year has brought these student-athletes and their coaches many bright and shining moments as sports action returned to the soccer and football fields, volleyball and tennis courts, golf and cross country courses. In fact our local sports year of 2021 has witnessed several historic moments and we want to salute as many as we can in the space below.
The Windsor High School Jaguars football team won 11 games and captured the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, hosting the championship game last weekend, a loss to powerful Vanden of Fairfield. No WHS football team has ever advanced as far in California CIF competition. Congratulations to first-year coach Paul Cronin and key senior players Chase Vehmeyer, Damian Escarcega, Makhi Johnson, Cayden Homan and their under classmates as well. Also at WHS, the girls volleyball team (8-2) finished second in the North Bay League, led by seniors Sophia Lopez and Libero Daya Mosqueda, who have both been nominated for All-American status.
History of all sorts also was made in west county. Who knew that after the canceled 2020 sports year that there would be no more sports seasons — perhaps ever — for El Molino. This year saw the consolidation of Analy and El Molino and all the sports teams faced uncharted paths of mergers and new teammates.
Wearing new red, blue and gray “WC” uniforms, the former Analy and El Molino gridders melded into a solid unit on both offense and defense and posted a satisfying record of 4-6 in a very competitive North Bay Oak division. Head coach Dan Bourdon said the 2021 was one of his most satisfying, even though he has won league championships in the past. The new WC Cheer Squad also brought much unifying spirit to the newly consolidated student body.
The West County High School cross country teams went undefeated at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. Top seniors were Joey Thompson and Ben Neargarder.
Sports history also was made in Cloverdale where the boys soccer team went undefeated (14-0), led by co-MVPs Emmanuel Gonzalez and David Gonzalez. The Eagles football team had a winning season (6-5) while only fielding 17 players. They earned a postseason playoff spot to boot.
A different sort of football history was recorded this year at Healdsburg High School. By a vote of the players, the HHS team canceled their season in 2018, after a 61-0 game loss. The players regrouped the following year and recruited some new teammates but still failed to win any games. Then came COVID-19 and all schools’ entire seasons were canceled before this year.
Under new head coach Robert Gray, the HHS Greyhounds defeated Fort Bragg in the 2021 season opener and ended their 20-game losing streak, finishing a rebuilding year with a 3-6 record.
As we salute our local scholar-athletes we also want to offer high praise to their volunteer coaches, supporters and parents. There is always a family and an entire community behind a successful athlete and team. And, in a special ‘shout out,’ we’d also like to applaud everyone who diligently followed the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and made our Sonoma County once again a safe place to play, congregate and make history.
