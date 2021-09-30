A scene played out this past Sunday in the Healdsburg Plaza that put a sharp edge on what we have called “our two Sonoma Counties” in several previous written commentaries in this space. The Plaza was filled with marchers and supporters from the day’s “12 miles for 12 million” march and rally in support of immigrant rights, improved health and safety worker conditions and for a pledge from county leaders to support dignity and well-being for the Latino and Indigenous communities. (The 12 million is a reference to the number of undocumented people now seeking a secure path to U.S. citizenship.)
Around the edges of the Plaza, curious tourists and wine country weekend visitors paused from their winetasting and sidewalk meals to guess what all the amplified Spanish speeches were about. The dozens of signs reading, “Legalize My Family” offered a very strong clue.
At the center of the Plaza was one Sonoma County — the workers and their families, mostly Latinos, who dominate the agricultural, hospitality, construction and food processing labor forces. Looking on was a second Sonoma County — one of higher income, mostly white people where some own second homes here, others visit frequently and none of them ever have to march to demand their dignity.
One Sonoma County enjoys the fruits of all the wine country labor; the other Sonoma County picks the fruit. One of these groups enjoys the comfort of overnight stays in wine country inns; the other group is where the maids and dishwashers can be found, as well as the work crews that built the inns.
Sonoma County is home to as many as 20,000 undocumented people who are part of an overall Latino population of 132,000. Thousands of the undocumented people have been here for decades and many have children who were born here and are U.S. citizens. One of those children on Sunday carried a sign that read: “Make My Mom Legal.”
Organizers of the march from north Santa Rosa to Healdsburg on Old Redwood Highway included the North Bay Organizing Project, Centro Laboral de Graton, ALMAS (Women’s Action & Solidarity Alliance), Corazón Healdsburg and North Bay Jobs For Justice. Three weeks ago the groups presented a “Resolution on the Dignity, Health & Safety of Sonoma County” to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors that, in turn, calls for the support of pending federal and state legislation. Some of the proposed laws would add extra safety for essential farm workers, day laborers and domestic workers during natural disasters. Other actions would prohibit transfers of undocumented immigrants from local jails by federal immigrant enforcement officers (ICE.)
It can be pointed out that there have been improvements in Sonoma County on many socio-economic fronts for our fast-growing Latino community in recent years. Political participation, education opportunities, better pay, public health programs and business ownership by Latinos all have improved. But the fact that hundreds of Latinos — both documented and not — felt forced last Sunday to rally for more equal rights, workplace safety and a path to citizenship says both of our Sonoma Counties have more work to do.
An annual Latino Scorecard by Los Cien, a county equity advocacy organization, measures the key drivers of well-being between the two Sonoma Counties. One group has twice the level of home ownership as the other. The same group has 33% more annual household income and almost three times the number of college graduates. During the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos suffered almost twice the rate of virus cases as the rest of the county’s population.
Just over a generation ago, this Sunday scene in the Healdsburg Plaza would never have happened. First of all, tourists were just beginning to discover our wine country, and, second it’s likely no undocumented immigrants would risk drawing attention to themselves in those days.
We have hope for seeing our two Sonoma Counties continue to come closer together. Our main source of hope on Sunday was the strong voices we heard from the center of the Plaza.
