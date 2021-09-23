Labor Day 2021, our national holiday we usually mark as an unofficial end to summer, seemed to come and pass fairly quietly this year. We’re not sure why. Maybe we remained preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, confused school reopenings and a few red flag warnings. But labor and work are actually big news items right now. And, of course, part of the reason for this is the COVID-19 global pandemic that is changing many aspects of our lives.
Work and jobs are things almost all of us have in common. Some of us spend almost half our lives at work. For this discussion we are defining work as something we get paid to do. Housework, garden chores, parenting, home finances and community volunteering can involve physical labor, mental duress and mandatory tasks. But we wouldn’t confuse these with play even though playing sometimes can be as tiring and challenging as work. Go figure.
Before the pandemic shutdowns in April 2020, there were 259,000 jobs in Sonoma County. Today, there are only 235,500, according to the August report by the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD.) Last April, the county’s unemployment rate was 15.4% and as many as 38,000 people temporarily lost their jobs. Today, the unemployment rate is just 5.3% but there are many job openings that are going unfilled.
The classic unemployment and other economic indicators are failing to tell a complete picture of what is happening to our jobs. We are seeing a shifting nature of work and, perhaps, some permanent changes to many workplaces and career choices. There are ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere and we hear employers complaining no one wants to work while lots of workers are on the move, changing jobs to get better salaries or better working conditions.
Through history, we’ve seen machines and computers change the nature of work. Now we are witnessing how a pandemic is making labor history, too. Lots of us got used to working at home or on remote assignments. Some of our jobs have been lost to online services and retail convenience.
A critical lack of teachers and day care providers is impacting our work routines and job schedules. If we don’t have safe places for our children during our work hours, then one of the parents in a household is likely to call in ‘sick’ many more days than can be afforded.
This week, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering raising their minimum wage from $15 to $16.90 per hour to stay competitive in the job market. Part of the supervisors’ report on wages notes that a minimum living wage should be $23, but acknowledges that rate of pay is beyond their current budget.
The North Bay Jobs With Justice worker activist organization endorses the $23 per hour as a living wage minimum, but points out it takes two adults per household making this amount to afford housing and other family essentials for a four-person household. Those two jobs would equal $96,000 per year, not quite enough to pay the mortgage on the average $860,000 home in Sonoma County these days.
Parts of our economy are still partially shutdown under COVID-19 public health safety rules even as thousands of unemployed workers last week lost their federal unemployment subsidy. Lots of economists keep arguing about where this topsy-turvy economy is headed. Some fear inflation as food, fuel and other prices keep climbing. Others point to some significant pay raises in many occupations. There is still one number that matters the most and that is how many dollars a worker has in his or her wallet after the week’s bills get paid. Actually, there’s another important number and that is the one that comes on each month’s credit card bill. Anyway, happy belated Labor Day to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.