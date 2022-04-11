I sat down with Gaby (at Retrograde Coffee) on April 7. That ended up being a pretty big day for those of us who who were waiting for the overdue appointment to the Supreme Court of a Black woman. Ketanji Brown Jackson (RBG to KBJ) got the nod that day, and we were suddenly in a country a notch closer to Rev. King’s dream of reaching the time when all of us “would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
It was a day for many of us to rejoice, and to celebrate the sweet whiff of sanity. Hallelujah!
This month’s Face of the West County is another in a small series of twenty-somethings who grew up right here in the area, and for a variety of reasons, either stayed, or left and returned.
Full disclosure, we met Gaby Allen on her first day of kindergarten in Mr. Butler’s class at Parkside Elementary because our son, Koby, was in that class, too. Koby and Gaby have maintained a friendship for 20+ years, and we have always had a soft spot in our hearts for Gaby; she has always been a big sweetheart. Gaby is a local right there in the public eye almost every day. Her upbeat presence and smile, brightens any room (she swears she doesn’t whiten her teeth). The easiest place to find her is at the Sebastopol Hardware paint and pet store.
Where and when were you born, Gaby?
In Retalhuleu, Guatamala, on Oct. 16, 1996. I’m 25 years old.
I was adopted at birth by my mother, Ledlie, in Guatemala. She waited there in Retalhuleu for four months before we could go to the States.
Did you ever meet your biological mom?
No. I wanted to, but after reaching the legal age to seek out my biological parents, I no longer felt the need. My mom is my mom.
Have you been back to visit in Guatemala?
Yes. A few years ago. I didn’t look for my birth family, but I did feel a better sense of self for having visited. Everyone looked like me! I don’t speak Spanish. Nada. But I had an odd feeling of being at home there.
There was a time when I wanted lighter skin. I always thought the lighter kids were more popular, and were liked more. Of course I don’t think that anymore. In fact, I have a friend who has a spray tanning business.
What?
She makes people darker. Even the already tanned ones. Turns out I wasn’t so smart back in elementary school. Now everyone wants to look like me!
You’ve spent your entire life, except those first four months, here in Sebastopol. Right?
Yep. It’s the only real place I know as home.
Are you ready to try something else?
I am. When I’ve got the money to do it, I’m thinking of checking out Colorado. I like the mountains and lakes, and just being outside.
Of course, that’s why people come here, but never mind that. Sounds like a good idea.
You went to Analy (West County) and all the local schools. The JC too?
Yes. I did. I’m now finishing my last semester at the JC. I’m taking a stats class that is the last requirement before I can transfer to Sonoma State. I’m thinking of doing their two-year counseling program with an eye to working with abused women and children.
Wow. Another good idea.
So which teacher had the biggest impact on you?
Probably Bob Folker at Pinecrest. I had him 3rd through 5th grade. He was more than a teacher. He was someone I could count on. We both cried when I left his classroom for the last time.
Meanwhile, I see you most often in the fish department of the Sebastopol Hardware pet store.
How long have you been there?
Seven years in July. Oh my God! It’s obviously a comfortable place. I love it there. I enjoy interacting with the locals who come in and out of there. It’s a bit of a home away from home. My co-workers are like a second family.
You do actually have a second family here. If I’m not wrong, you are part Camaynian. (From the Cayman Islands just south of Cuba).
Yes, by adoption. My uncle married my aunt, and he was from Cayman. I spent every summer growing up on Grand Cayman. I felt very much like a local there. I actually look quite Camaynian.
You want kids?
Oh yeah. Preferably three. I have a sister and some cousins, but I think I’d want a bigger family for my own kids.
Gaby, I know they’re harder to find these days, but do you read a newspaper?
No. Ever since Trump came around, I stopped paying attention. It became too depressing.
So now that we’ve got Biden, are you any less depressed? More hopeful?
Yes, less depressed and more hopeful, but I’m still not really paying attention. (We both laugh.)
Okay. So where do you get your news from?
Occasionally I’ll watch the news. Channel 7, ABC. Mostly through my phone. I’ll find three news articles on Google each day. I don’t do social media anymore.
Why not?
I broke from it last October. I needed to be more present. I was too focused on s--- that didn’t really relate to me. I gave up Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. No regrets. I feel lighter. Far less distracted.
Well done! I wished I could put my damned phone down.
So where do you live now?
North side of Sebastopol, near Andy’s Market. I still live with my Mom. She’s a fifth grade teacher in Santa Rosa.
Can you even imagine being able to own a home here?
No. (She shakes her head sadly.)
So are you resigned to having live somewhere else?
It will be hard, but the cost of rent or real estate around here makes it impossible. I had no idea how hard it was here until my mom and I started looking … I was visiting family in Peoria, Illinois, a few weeks ago, and it was shocking how reasonable rents and housing was there.
So are you feeling stuck?
Nah. Once I finish school and start on a career path, things will make sense.
It’s good to hear your optimism. Not all of us still have that.
Does climate change scare you?
Of course it does. Things have changed so much just in my short lifetime. We didn’t have a fire season just a few years ago. We really need to come together around this soon, and I can’t imagine we will.
I don’t quite understand how a situation like this changed from being in the scientific realm, and somehow morphed into a political confrontation. What scares me, is that it will probably only be after a massive catastrophic event, maybe even a massive human die off, before we’re all forced onto the same page.
I heard today that our average US lifespan took another hit this past year. We’re down another half a year. (It was down two years the year before in 2020, but that was before the vaccine. The sad part is that so many of the 2021 deaths were avoidable, but vaccine opposition kept many from getting lifesaving medicine.)
Did you get vaccinated?
I did. I cried both times. I didn’t want to get it, but I wanted to travel … I went to El Salvador for two weeks with the family of my ex-boyfriend. I’m still very close to them. It’s a beautiful place, but it’s the Third World and very poor. It gave me more appreciation for everything we have here.
Why didn’t you want the shot?
I wanted to give my immune system a chance to fight the thing. And we really don’t know what the long term affects are going to be … But then, seven months after getting the shot, I got COVID on Christmas Day. I had symptoms for 48 hours. Then I gave it to the whole family. My three unvaccinated family members got it the worst. Two ugly weeks. So in the end, I was grateful for the shot. But it’s not simple.
Agreed. It’s not simple. So here are a few simple questions.
Last good movie you saw?
It’s an old one – “Remember the Titans.” I loved that movie. It made me feel something.
Favorite hike around here?
At Bodega Head. The trail that goes to Salmon Creek. It’s short and sweet. A little getaway.
Who would you donate an extra $20 to?
The Humane Society on Hwy 12, or my friend’s jewelry business. I like supporting local friends trying to make art. Her name is Rachel Tormey and she shows at craft fairs like those at the Barlow.
Finally, what’s your go-to flavor at Mimi’s?
Deep Dark Secret. Hands down. I don’t order anything else.
Well, you clearly haven’t tried the White Tiger yet, but we won’t quibble.
Thanks Gaby for being open to letting us get to know you better. Hope you can figure out a way to stay here in the area (after your time in Colorado or wherever).
See you soon over at the hardware store!
The Humane Society is at: humanesocietysoco.org/
Look for Rachel Tormey at the finest craft fairs.
