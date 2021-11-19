Sebastopol City Hall
The City of Sebastopol recently noticed a number of vacancies on city committees, commissions and boards. All applications are due by Dec. 2. 

Here are the commissions, committees and boards that have open seats:


City of Sebastopol Planning Commission

Two Openings (These openings are for the following: among residents of the City of Sebastopol or shall be the owner of a business within the City of Sebastopol)

Job Notice

General Application

DEADLINE: December 2, 2021

City of Sebastopol Climate Action Committee

The City has openings for the following positions:

  • Youth Representative (ages 17-23)
  • Environmental Justice Representative

Job Notice

General Application

Youth Application

DEADLINE: December 2, 2021

City of Sebastopol Design Review Board/Tree Board

The City has Three Openings as Follows:

One Opening in Category A and Two Openings in Category C

Job Notice

General Application

DEADLINE: December 2, 2021

City of Sebastopol Public Arts Committee

The City has Three Openings as Follows:

One Opening each in Category 1, Category 2 and Category 3

Job Notice

General Application

DEADLINE: December 2, 2021

City of Sebastopol Zero Waste Subcommittee

The City has openings for the following positions:

  • Commercial Entity Representative
  • Citizen Representative
  • Youth Alternate

Job Notice

General Application

Youth Application

DEADLINE: December 2, 2021

Please contact City Hall at 707-823-1153 or info@cityofsebastopol.org for applications or information.

