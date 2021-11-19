The City of Sebastopol recently noticed a number of vacancies on city committees, commissions and boards. All applications are due by Dec. 2.
Here are the commissions, committees and boards that have open seats:
City of Sebastopol Planning Commission
Two Openings (These openings are for the following: among residents of the City of Sebastopol or shall be the owner of a business within the City of Sebastopol)
DEADLINE: December 2, 2021
City of Sebastopol Climate Action Committee
The City has openings for the following positions:
- Youth Representative (ages 17-23)
- Environmental Justice Representative
DEADLINE: December 2, 2021
City of Sebastopol Design Review Board/Tree Board
The City has Three Openings as Follows:
One Opening in Category A and Two Openings in Category C
DEADLINE: December 2, 2021
City of Sebastopol Public Arts Committee
The City has Three Openings as Follows:
One Opening each in Category 1, Category 2 and Category 3
DEADLINE: December 2, 2021
City of Sebastopol Zero Waste Subcommittee
The City has openings for the following positions:
- Commercial Entity Representative
- Citizen Representative
- Youth Alternate
DEADLINE: December 2, 2021
Please contact City Hall at 707-823-1153 or info@cityofsebastopol.org for applications or information.
